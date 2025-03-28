Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday— March 28, 2025

Stock Market today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index rebounded 0.45% on Thursday to end at 23,591.95. Bank Nifty gained 0.72% to 51,575.85 while most other sectors led by Realty and Oil & Gas stood among gainers. Auto and Pharma, nevertheless were some of the losers

Trade Setup for Friday Having bounced from the lows, Nifty 50 could now encounter the key overhead resistance around 23,850 levels in the short term. Immediate support is placed at 23,400 levels, said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities

For Bank Nifty, Bajaj Broking expects we expects the index to sustain above the recent major breakout area of 50,500 and gradually head towards 53,000 levels in coming weeks.

Global Markets The shift in FII stance, coupled with strength in banking and financial majors and rotational support from other heavyweights, is sustaining the positive sentiment. However, news related to US tariffs continues to trigger occasional volatility. Traders should look past the short-term choppiness during this consolidation phase and focus on selective stock opportunities said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stocks picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1. Mankind Pharma- Bagadia recommends buying Mankind Pharma shares at ₹2,452.15, keeping Stoploss at ₹2,366, for a target price of ₹2,623.

Mankind Pharma share price is currently trading at ₹2,452.15, exhibiting strong upward momentum. The stock has rebounded from lower levels, forming a robust bullish candlestick and broken out of a short-term consolidation phase, reinforcing the prevailing positive trend. The recent breakout above the ₹2450 resistance level signals the potential for further appreciation. If the current momentum sustains and additional resistance levels are breached, Mankind Pharma shares could target ₹2,623 in the near term.

2. Fortis Healthcare Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Fortis Healthcare shares at ₹671.80, keeping Stoploss at ₹648, and for a target price of ₹719

Fortis Healthcare stock price is currently trading at ₹671.80, exhibiting a strong bullish trend with the formation of a robust bullish candle. After consolidating within a range of ₹673 - ₹687, the stock has decisively broken out, signaling potential bullish momentum. This breakout is further validated by a significant increase in trading volumes, reflecting strong buying interest from investors.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Container Corporation of India - Dongre recommends buying CONCOR at ₹702, keeping Stoploss at ₹685, for a target price of ₹725.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of Container Corporation of India stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs.725. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs. 685. Given the current market price of Rs. 702, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹725

4. Linde India - Dongre recommends buying Linde India shares at ₹6,180, keeping Stoploss at ₹6,080 for a target price of ₹6,350.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of Linde India stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹6,350. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹6,080. Given the current market price of ₹6,180, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹6,350.

5. Tata Consumer Products - Dongre recommends buying Tata Consumer Products shares at ₹975, keeping Stoploss at ₹955, for a target price of ₹1,000.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of Tata Consumer Products stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹1,000. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹955. Given the current market price of ₹975, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹1,000.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. NTPC Green Energy Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying NTPC Green Energy shares at ₹103 for a target price of ₹110, keeping Stop Loss at ₹101.

NTPC Green Energy stock has recently picked up well from the bottomed made near 85 zone and has improved the bias with currently showing strong momentum pick up anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise with indicating strength and can carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming days. With the chart technically well positioned, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 110 keeping the stop loss of 101.

7. Canara Bank - Koothupalakkal recommends buying Canara Bank shares at ₹89.65 for a target price of ₹94, maintaining the stoploss at ₹87.50

Canara Bank shares have indicated a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart taking support near 87 zone and moving past the significant 50EMA zone of 89 level to improve the bias anticipating for further upward move. The RSI is well positioned and is on the rise from the oversold zone and with much upside potential visible, it can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 94 keeping the stop loss of 87.50 level.

8. TVS Motor Company Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying TVS Motor shares at ₹2,455 for a target price of ₹2,570, keeping Stoploss at ₹2,400.

TVS Motor stock after maintaining the strong support near ₹2,250 zone has witnessed a decent pullback to move past the significant 50EMA zone of ₹2,375 level to improve the bias with currently indicating a positive candle formation on the daily chart has shown strength to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has shown immense potential with a gradual rise and has further scope for upward movement from current rate. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest to buy the stock for target of ₹2,570 keeping the stop loss of ₹2,400 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.