Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 2 June 2025

Stock Market Today: The consolidation in the market continued during the week ending 30 May 2025, as Nifty-50 index at 24,750.70 ended around 0.4% lower week on week. The Nifty Bank at 55,749.70 ended 0.6% higher while Metals Auto, industrials and Telecom were significant losers energy was among key gainers. Among the broader markets, both the midcap and smallcap indices managed to register gains of nearly 1.5% each.

Trade Setup for Monday For the Nifty-50 index the level of 24,650 will act as key support zone, while 25,000 will serve as a key resistance area for the bulls. As long as the market remains between the 24,650 and 25,000 ranges, a sideways, range-bound texture is likely to continue, said Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

For Bank Nifty, the higher bottom support is placed at 55,000 and above this, the uptrend is likely to continue towards 56,500–57,000, added Athawale

Global Markets and Q4 Results Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the outcome of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for June 6. Additionally, with the new month beginning, participants will track high-frequency data including auto sales numbers and other economic indicators. Updates on the progress of the monsoon and the trend in foreign institutional investor (FII) flows will also be closely monitored, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Globally, developments in the U.S. bond market and any updates regarding ongoing trade negotiations will continue to influence investor sentiment., added Mishra.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stock picks

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Welspun Corp Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying WELCORP at around ₹ 935.55 keeping Stoploss at around ₹ 900 for a target price of ₹ 975. WELCORP is currently trading at ₹935.55, maintaining a strong upward trajectory marked by the consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows—a classic indicator of sustained bullish momentum. The stock recently reached a new all-time high of ₹938.80, and a decisive breakout above this level could trigger fresh buying interest, potentially accelerating the ongoing rally. This bullish sentiment is further reinforced by the upward slope of the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), with the stock price comfortably trading above all these key levels

2. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Authum Investment & Infrastructure or AIIL in at around ₹2379.20 keeping Stoploss at ₹2295 for a target price of ₹2545.

AIIL is currently trading at ₹2,379.20 and continues to demonstrate strong bullish momentum, evident from its steadily rising price structure and consistent pattern of upward swings. The stock recently approached its all-time high of ₹2,386, and a breakout above this key level could attract renewed buying interest, potentially unlocking further upside.The strength of the trend is further reinforced by the upward trajectory of the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating sustained demand and positive sentiment across multiple timeframes

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL at around ₹4975 keeping Stoploss at around ₹4900 for a target price of ₹5100

In the latest short-term technical analysis, stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 4975 and holding above a key support level at ₹ 4900. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 4900 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 5100, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

4. Punjab National Bank - Dongre recommends buying Punjab National Bank or PNB at around ₹105 keeping Stoploss at ₹100 for a target price of ₹112

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 105 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 100. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 112 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 100 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Dr Reddys Laboratories or DRREDDY at around ₹1251 keeping Stoploss at ₹1420 for a target price of ₹1470.

Stock is currently trading at ₹ 1251 and appears to be in bullish zone for short term. A bullish reversal pattern has emerged on the daily chart, indicating a potential upmove. The critical support level lies at ₹ 1420, which also acts as a key stop-loss point for this trade. With bullish cues signaling a possible retracement towards the ₹ 1470 target, this setup provides a favorable entry opportunity for traders looking to capitalize on a technical rebound.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Anant Raj Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Anant Raj at around ₹561 for a target of ₹590 keeping Stop loss: at ₹549

The stock has indicated a series of bullish candle formation on the daily chart after a short period of consolidation to trigger for fresh upward move and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise indicating strength and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of ₹590 keeping the stop loss of ₹549 level.

7. Union Bank of India - Koothupalakkal recommends buying Union Bank of India at around ₹146.79 for a target price of ₹154 keeping Stop loss at ₹143

The stock has indicated a breakout on the daily chart above the ₹140 zone with huge volume participation witnessed to strengthen the trend and can expect for further upward move in the coming days. The overall bias is maintained strong and with the RSI getting better, it has indicated much upside potential for further gains in the coming sessions. With the chart technically well positioned, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹154 level keeping the stop loss of ₹143 level.

8. Kalpataru Projects International Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying Kalpataru Projects International or KPIL at around ₹1138 for a Target price of ₹1200 keeping Stop loss at ₹1110

The stock after witnessing a decent spurt has been in consolidation for quite some time with currently indicating a positive candle formation on the daily chart to show signs of improvement with significant volume participation visible. There is much scope for further rise in the coming sessions with the RSI consolidating and with strength indicated, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹1200 level keeping the stop loss of ₹1110 level.