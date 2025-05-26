Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 26 May 2025

Stock Market Today: During the week ending 23 May 2025, amidst volatility, the market continued consolidating as the benchmark Nifty-50 index, at 24,853.15, ended 0.7% lower week on week. The Bank Nifty, at 55,398.25, ended nearly flat, though Realty, Metals, and Industrials were among key gainers. Autos, FMCG, and IT were among the key losers. The Broader markets also ended marginally lower.

Trade Setup for Monday For the benchmark Nifty 50 index, 24600 and 24450 would be the key support zones for the short term, while 25000 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout above 25000 could push the market up to 25150-25500. On the other side, below 24450, the sentiment could change, said Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities:

For bank Nifty, a higher bottom support is placed at 54575, as long as it is trading above the same, the bullish momentum is likely to continue, he added

Global Markets and Q4 Results In the week ahead, market participants will first react to the RBI’s record dividend transfer of ₹2.7 lakh crore to the government and its implications for fiscal policy. Additionally, the release of India’s industrial and manufacturing production data for April, scheduled for May 28, along with the Q1 GDP growth figures, will offer insights into the economic recovery trajectory. Updates on the progress of the monsoon will also be closely monitored.

On the global front, developments in the U.S. bond market, the release of FOMC minutes, and progress in the India-U.S. trade negotiations will continue to influence market sentiment, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Moreover, the final leg of the Q4 earnings season—with results from key companies like Bajaj Auto, Aurobindo Pharma, and IRCTC—will remain in focus.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stock picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1.Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Bharat Heavy Electricals or BHEL at around ₹254.80, keeping Stop Loss at ₹245 for a target price of ₹273

BHEL is currently trading near ₹254.80, demonstrating a sharp recovery from recent lows and signaling a strong reversal in momentum. The stock is on the verge of breaking its recent lower high structure, supported by a notable surge in trading volumes—indicating robust buying interest and market participation.

2. Nestle India Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying Nestle India or NESTLEIND at around ₹2414 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 2329 for a target price of ₹2583

NESTLEIND is currently trading at ₹2414, having rebounded from a key support level at ₹2295. The stock has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe and is poised to break out of its consolidation range between ₹2245 and ₹2425. A decisive breakout above this range would further validate the ongoing reversal trend, supported by a noticeable surge in trading volumes—indicating strong buying interest.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd- AR Positional BUY sbilife @ 1798 SL 1770 TGT 1860

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 1860. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.1770. Given the current market price of Rs.1798, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 1860.

4. AXIS Bank Ltd- Dongre recommends buying AXIS Bank or AXISBANK at around ₹1210 keeping Stoploss at ₹1175 for a target price of ₹1250

We have seen a major support in this stock around Rs. 1175 So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the Rs.1210 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of Rs.1250 so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of Rs.1175 for the target price of Rs.1250 in the upcoming weeks.

5. DLF Ltd- Dongre recommends buying DLF at around ₹775 keeping Stoploss at ₹745 for a target price of ₹795

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around Rs. 795 Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at ₹745.

Given this scenario, there is potential for the stock to rebound towards the ₹795 level in the near future. Traders are advised to consider taking a long position, with a strategic stop loss set at Rs.745 to manage risk effectively. The target price for this trade is ₹795, reflecting the anticipated upward movement based on the identified technical

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd=Koothupalakkal recommends buying Paras Defence or ₹1636 with target price of ₹1730 keeping Stop loss at ₹1600

The stock has recently witnessed a steep rise with strong trend maintained and after a short period of correction has once again indicated a turn around with bias improving taking support near the ₹1550 zone and expecting for another round of fresh upward move in1. the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the highly overbought zone and is currently well placed having further potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead.

7. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Tourism Finance Corporation or TOURISM FINANCE at around ₹209 for a target price of ₹220 keeping Stop loss at ₹204

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time with bias maintained intact and during the last hours of the intraday session, has indications of improving bias with huge volume participation visible to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. With the RSI corrected from the highly overbought zone, is currently well positioned and with strength indicated can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹220 level keeping the stop loss of ₹204 level.

8. NIIT Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying NIIT LTD at around ₹137.20 for a target price of ₹146 keeping Stop loss at ₹135

The stock has witnessed a decent revival from the low made near ₹103 zone and recently, maintaining above the important 50EMA level at ₹133 has shown signs of improvement in the bias with a positive candle formation on the daily chart and can expect for further upward move in the coming days. The RSI is picking up with a gradual rise and can carry on with the positive move with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically well positioned, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹146 level keeping the stop loss of ₹135 level.