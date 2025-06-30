Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday —30 June 2025

Stock market today: For the week ending 27 June 2025, the benchmark Nifty-50 index ended 2.3% higher week on week, helped by favorable global cues. Bank Nifty gained more than 2% to end at 57,443.90, while metals, IT, and oil & gas indices were other key gainers. The broader indices gained 2.4% to 4.3% during the week.

Trade Setup for Monday For the Nifty, 25,500–25,300 would act as crucial retracement support zones. Above this level, the uptrend may continue, with 25,850 serving as the immediate resistance, though the index has upside potential up to 26,000, as per Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

For Bank Nifty, 57,000–56,700–56,500 would be key support zones, while 57,500–57,800–58,200 could serve as crucial resistance levels for traders, as per Athawale.

Global Markets and Israel-Iran war Looking ahead, global cues will continue to drive market direction. Despite improved sentiment, caution persists regarding potential tariff escalations, with U.S. tariffs scheduled to resume from July 9, and updates on trade agreements will remain in focus, as per Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd. The U.S. president recently announced on a social media platform the signing of a deal with China and indicated a potential deal with India, although details remain scant. Further clarity on these developments will be closely monitored by the market, as per Mishra.

Domestically, high-frequency data such as IIP and PMI figures will be in focus, along with monsoon progress and FII activity, to gauge short-term market trends.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has given three stock picks.

These include Bharti Airtel Ltd., SRF Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., DLF Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., and NOCIL Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1. Bharti Airtel Ltd.—Bagadia recommends buying Bharti Airtel or BHARTIARTL at around ₹2027.10, keeping stop-loss at ₹1956 for a target price of ₹2170.

BHARTIARTL is currently trading at ₹2027.10, maintaining a strong upward trajectory marked by the formation of consistent higher highs and higher lows. The stock recently touched a 52-week high of ₹2039 and is now approaching a crucial resistance zone near ₹2050. A successful breakout above this level could trigger further buying interest and drive the stock toward the short-term target of ₹2170.

2. SRF Ltd.-Bagadia recommends buying SRF at around ₹3174.8, keeping stop-loss at ₹3063 for a target price of ₹3400.

SRF is currently trading at ₹3174.80, following a strong upward trend characterized by the consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows—a classic sign of sustained bullish momentum. The stock recently touched a new all-time high of ₹3188. A breakout and close above the key resistance level of ₹3200 could attract fresh buying interest and fuel the next leg of the rally.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying SBI Life Insurance, or SBILIFE, at around ₹1850, keeping stop-loss at ₹1820 for a target price of ₹1890.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹1890. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹1820. Given the current market price of ₹1850, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹1890.

4. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, or CHAMBLFERT, at ₹560, keeping Stoploss at ₹545 for a target price of ₹590.

We have seen a major support in this stock around ₹545. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the ₹560 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of ₹590, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of ₹545 for the target price of ₹590 in the upcoming weeks.

5. DLF Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying DLF at around ₹845, keeping stop-loss at ₹825 for a target price of ₹875.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around ₹845. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at ₹825.

Given this scenario, there is potential for the stock to rebound towards the ₹875 level in the near future. Traders are advised to consider taking a long position, with a strategic stop loss set at ₹845 to manage risk effectively. The target price for this trade is ₹875, reflecting the anticipated upward movement based on the identified technical.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, or ABREL, at around ₹2397 for a target price of ₹2500, keeping stop loss at ₹2355.

The stock has indicated a rising channel pattern on the daily chart and is currently taking support near the lower band of the channel at the ₹2330 zone, which is also where the 200-period MA lies. It has indicated a bullish candle formation with significant volume participation to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the highly overbought zone, and with a positive trend reversal indicated, it has signalled a buy, and further rise with another round of momentum is anticipated. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Bharat Dynamics Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying BHARAT DYNAMICS at around ₹1890 for a target price of ₹1980, keeping Stop loss: at ₹1855.

The stock has been in a strong uptrend, and after a short period of gradual correction, it has once again indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart, taking with it significant volume participation to improve the bias once again, and we can anticipate another round of fresh upward movement in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the overbought zone and is currently well-positioned with a positive trend reversal indicated to signal a buy. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock.

8. NOCIL Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying NOCIL at around ₹194.70 for a target price of ₹210, keeping Stop loss at ₹189

The stock has overall indicated a rising channel pattern on the daily chart, and recently taking support near the 180 zone has indicated a revival to witness a decent pullback moving past the 50EMA at the 190 level to improve the bias. The RSI is well placed with strength indicated, signalling a buy with much upside potential from the current rate to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹210 level, keeping the stop loss at ₹189 level.