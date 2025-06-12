Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 12 June 2025

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index ended a volatile trading session 0.15% higher at 25,141.40. The Bank Nifty slipped 0.3% to 56,459.75 as most other sectors, led by FMCG, ended lower. IT, Auto, Pharma were among the few that bucked the trend. In the broader markets, Mid and small-caps also ended around half a per cent lower.

Trade Setup for Thursday Crucial support for Nifty-50 Index is placed at 24,850. As long as the index holds above this level, the trend is likely to remain positive, with potential to move towards 25,350 in the short term, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

For Bank Nifty immediate support is seen at 55,400 as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets and outlook Profit booking continues in the broader markets, driven by elevated domestic valuations. However, large-cap resilience is supporting the indices, with institutional investors favoring companies with stable earnings outlooks. The Auto and IT sectors remain in focus—Auto stocks are gaining on improved monthly sales, while IT are benefiting from optimism around a potential US-China trade resolution, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Meanwhile, following the recent rally, the market lacks clear direction as investors await key macroeconomic data and updates on trade negotiations, added Nair.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stock picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Aries Agro Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying ARIES at around ₹ 334.2 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 320 for a target price of ₹ 355 ARIES is currently trading at the levels of 334.2, the stock is in a bullish trend on the daily chart, having formed a well-defined cup and handle pattern, which is typically recognized as a bullish continuation structure. The breakout above the neckline of the pattern suggests renewed buying interest and potential for upward expansion. This pattern reflects a period of accumulation followed by a slight consolidation before the breakout.

2. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying BLUEJET at ₹963.15 keeping Stoploss at ₹925 for a target price of ₹1035.

BLUEJET is currently trading in the levels of 963.15, the stock is in a strong uptrend on the daily chart, having recently broken out from a consolidation phase. The stock had earlier faced a slight correction from its all-time high levels but has since resumed upward momentum with strong bullish candles. This recovery indicates renewed buying interest and strength in the trend. The breakout is supported by increased volume activity, confirming buyer participation.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. PB Fintech Ltd- Dongre recommends buying PB Fintech or POLICYBZR at around ₹1887 keeping Stoploss at ₹1857 for a target price of ₹1950

In the latest short-term technical analysis, stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 1887 and holding above a key support level at ₹ 1857. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 1857 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 1950, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

4. PNB Housing Finance Ltd - Dongre recommends buying PNB Housing Finance or PNBHOUSING at around ₹1121 keeping Stoploss at ₹1100 for a target of ₹1170.

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1121 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 1100. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1170 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1100 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. National Aluminium Company Ltd- Dongre recommends buying National Aluminium Company or NATIONALUM at around ₹190 keeping Stoploss at ₹184 for target price of ₹198.

Stock is currently trading at ₹ 190 and appears to be in bullish zone for short term. A bullish reversal pattern has emerged on the daily chart, indicating a potential upmove. The critical support level lies at ₹ 198, which also acts as a key stop-loss point for this trade. With bullish cues signaling a possible retracement towards the ₹ 198 target, this setup provides a favorable entry opportunity for traders looking to capitalize on a technical rebound.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Waaree Energies Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying WAAREE ENERGIES at around ₹2884 for a Target of ₹3020 keeping Stop loss at ₹2830.

The stock has indicated a series of higher bottom formation on the daily chart with bias improving and with decent volume participation visible, we expect for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well placed and has signaled a buy with much upside potential movement anticipated and with the chart technically well positioned, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹3020 level keeping the stop loss of ₹2830 level.

7. Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying PRINCE PIPES at around ₹360.75 for a target price of ₹380 keeping Stop loss at ₹353.

The stock has indicated a strong bullish candle on the daily chart with huge volume participation visible to strengthen the trend and can anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The stock has gained momentum and with the RSI maintaining the strong undertone, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹380 keeping the stop loss of ₹353 level.

8. TD Power Systems Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying TD POWER SYSTEM at around ₹511.50 for a Target price of ₹534 keeping Stop loss at ₹500.

The stock has gained strength with series of higher bottom formation visible on the daily chart and with currently having a bullish candle pattern accompanied by decent volume participation, we can expect for further upward movement in the coming days to gain further. The RSI has corrected from the highly overbought zone and is well placed with strength indicated to carry on with the positive move. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹534 .