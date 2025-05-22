Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 22 May 2025

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index ended 0.52 per cent higher at 24,813.45 on Wednesday, providing a breather after a few days of losing streak. Bank Nifty also ended 0.32 per cent higher at 55,075.10. Most indices, with the exception of Consumer durables, ended with gains, led by Realty and Pharma. The broader indices also rebounded by 0.78%.

Trade Setup for Thursday For the Nifty 50 Index, sentiment is likely to remain sideways to bearish as long as it stays below 25,000. However, if it reclaims the 25,000 level, sentiment may turn bullish, and short bets will lose their appeal, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Key support for Bank Nifty stands at 54,000-53,500, as per Bajaj Broking

Global Markets and Q4 Results Looking ahead, we expect markets to remain firm, supported by healthy domestic macros, decent corporate earnings, and prospects of an above-normal monsoon this year. Institutional buying in broader markets should provide further support, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Key earnings due Thursday include ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim, CONCOR, and GMR Airports.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stock picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1. Gabriel India Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Gabriel India or GABRIEL at ₹656.95 keeping Stoploss at ₹635 for a target price of Rs700

GABRIEL witnessed a stellar rally in today’s trading session, the stock hit an intraday high of ₹690 signalling strong bullish sentiment and hit fresh all-time high. The daily chart reveals a classic bullish continuation breakout. After consolidating in a range between ₹610–640 for a few sessions, the stock gave a decisive breakout above the ₹650 mark, supported by healthy volume, validating the move. The breakout follows a series of higher high and higher lows formation, which is typically a continuation pattern in an ongoing uptrend

2. Krishana Phoschem Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying Krishana Phoschem or KRISHANA at around ₹379.85 keeping Stoploss at around ₹365 for a target price of ₹405

KRISHANA has delivered an impressive up move, currently trading at an all-time high of 383.65 levels, capturing the market’s attention with a steep upward trajectory over the past few weeks. This surge in the stock continue to delivered a strong bullish momentum supported by steadily rising volumes and improving technical structure. The stock has surged from sub- ₹210 levels in early April to ₹379.85, marking a robust rally of nearly 82% in less than two months

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Hindustan Aeronautics or HAL at around ₹4930 keeping Stoploss at ₹4850 for a target price of ₹5100

In the short-term trend outlook, stock is displaying a strong bullish setup, making it a compelling buy candidate. On the hourly chart, the stock has formed a Bullish Engulfing pattern—a classic signal indicating a potential reversal following recent corrective action. The stock is currently holding key support near ₹ 4850 and offers a favorable entry opportunity at the ₹ 4930. Technical indicators suggest momentum may build toward the ₹ 5100 target, with a prudent stop-loss to be maintained at ₹ 4850 to manage downside risk.

4. LIC Housing Finance Ltd- Dongre recommends buying LIC Housing Finance or LICHSGFIN at around ₹595 keeping Stoploss at ₹585 for a target price of ₹615

stock has shown encouraging signs of a trend reversal on its daily chart, after a period of decline. The stock is indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. With strong support around ₹ 585, LICHSGFIN offers a short-term buying opportunity at ₹ 295, aiming for a target of ₹615 while keeping a stop-loss at ₹ 285.

5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Tata Consultancy Services or TCS at around ₹3518 keeping Stoploss at ₹3480 for a target price of ₹3620.

TCS is showing a bullish reversal candlestick pattern near its crucial support zone, signaling that recent selling may be losing steam. The stock is trading well above its 50-day EMA, further supporting the positive bias. With a current level around ₹ 3518, TCS presents a buying opportunity for a potential move toward ₹ 3620, with a protective stop-loss recommended at ₹ 3480 to limit downside exposure.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Kaveri Seed Company Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Kaveri Seed Company or KAVERI SEEDS at around ₹1396 for a Target price of ₹1455 keeping Stop loss at around ₹1370 the stock has maintained a strong up trend overall and recently after a short period of correction has taken support near the important 50EMA level at ₹1280 zone forming a higher bottom pattern on the daily chart and indications of a pullback has improved the bias to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI has witnessed a significant correction from the highly overbought zone and currently is well positioned indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with immense upside potential visible.

7. Tata Technologies Ltd -Koothupalakkal recommends buying Tata Technologies or TATA TECH at around ₹757 for a Target price of ₹790 keeping Stop loss at around ₹740

The stock has witnessed a decent spurt recently to move past the tough resistance zone of ₹730 level and has improved the bias with currently indicating a positive candle to anticipate for further rise once again in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise gaining strength and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹790 level keeping the stop loss of ₹740 level.

8. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Mishra Dhatu Nigam or MIDHANI at around ₹407 for a Target price of ₹430 keeping Stop loss at around ₹397

The stock has recently witnessed a huge spurt with a steep rise on the daily chart and currently with a flag pattern indication accompanied by a positive candle formation, has further scope of upward movement in the coming sessions with bias once again getting better. With the chart technically well positioned and overall strength indicated, can expect for further gains and thereby, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹430 level keeping the stop loss of ₹397 level.

