Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 5 June 2025

Stock market today: After losing for three straight sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed a trend reversal on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 77 points higher at 24,620, the BSE Sensex ended 260 points higher at 80,998, and the Bank Nifty index added 76 points and closed at 55,676. Eternal, Jio Financial, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while major losers were Bajaj Finserv, Trent, and Eicher Motors.

The Mid-cap and the Small-cap indices once again showcased their robust outperformance relative to the benchmark. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index rose by 0.71%, while the Nifty Small-cap 100 Index advanced by 0.79%. Market breadth remained positive for the third consecutive day, with advancing stocks outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.10.

Trade setup for Thursday Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities, said, "The Nifty 50 index closed below its 20-day EMA for the second consecutive session. However, Nifty managed to hold its level above the previous swing low of 24462 registered on 22 May 2025. On the upside, a swing high of 24,845 would offer resistance, while 24,500 is likely to act as strong support."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "Structurally, the Nifty Bank index remains mildly bullish, holding above its short-term moving average. However, price action continues to lack momentum, with buyers hesitating to chase highs ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome later this week. This upcoming event will likely act as a directional resolution catalyst, potentially bringing sharp moves and volatility spikes. Unless the index decisively breaks below 55,300, the overall structure favours buying-on-dips, and the downside risk appears limited for now. A sustained move above the resistance of 56,150 could attract aggressive buying interest, but until that happens, the range trading strategy may remain valid."

Asked about the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to remain in consolidation mode, tracking global markets and macro-economic cues, while stock-specific action will continue on the back of sectoral developments."

India VIX today Dhupesh Dhameja of SAMCO Securities pointed to the India VIX Index: "India VIX eased further ahead of Friday's monetary policy outcome, slipping 4.89% to 15.74, marking nearly a 10% drop over two sessions. This decline in volatility points to reduced market anxiety, possibly an early sign of optimism creeping in."

Global markets today The US stock market wavered in the global markets, and the US Treasury yields dropped on Wednesday as investors monitored US trade negotiations and looked ahead to Friday's critical employment report. Buying in tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq index higher, while the S&P 500 ended the session essentially flat, and the Dow closed slightly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.90 points to 42,427.74.

European stocks advanced, and Germany's benchmark index touched a record high after Berlin approved a corporate tax relief package. However, survey data showed euro zone business activity stalling, and Germany's services sector posted its sharpest contraction in more than two years.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.85 points, or 0.32%, to 888.75.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.47%, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 9.84 points or 0.45%.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks: Supreme Industries, Lloyds Metals And Energy, BEL, CESE, LODHA, IOB, CG Power, and NBCC.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Supreme Industries: Buy at ₹4286.50, Target ₹4587, Stop Loss ₹4136;

2] Lloyds Metals And Energy: Buy at ₹1500, Target ₹1605, Stop Loss ₹1447.

Ganesh Dongre's stock picks 3] BEL: Buy at ₹391, Target ₹405, Stop Loss ₹377;

4] CESC: Buy at ₹168, Target ₹183, Stop Loss ₹160; and

5] LODHA: Buy at ₹1448, Target ₹1520, Stop Loss ₹1420.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal's shares to buy today 6] IOB: Buy at ₹41.20, Target ₹45, Stop Loss ₹40;

7] CG Power: Buy at ₹689.90, Target ₹730, Stop Loss ₹674; and

8] NBCC: Buy at ₹124.88, Target ₹135, Stop Loss ₹122.