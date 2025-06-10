Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 10 June 2025

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index started new week on a positive note ending 0.4% higher at 25,103.20 on Monday. Bank Nifty also gained 0.46% in tandem to 56,839.60 level and most other sectors led by IT, Metals, Healthcare, oil & gas also ended with gains. In the broader indices mid and small caps gained up to 1.5%%

Trade Setup for Tuesday For the Nifty-50 index, 25,000 would act as a sacrosanct support zone and as long as the market is trading above this level, the uptrend is likely to continue. On the higher side, it could move up to 25,350-25,400 while on the flip side, falling below 25,000 would render the uptrend vulnerable, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

For the Bank Nifty holding above the 56,100–56,200 breakout zone remains critical though a sustained move beyond 57,120 could open the path toward 57,700-57,900, said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

Global Markets and outlook Financial stocks extended their rally in Indian markets, driven by the RBI’s supportive aggressive policy of rate and CRR cut. These actions have boosted investor confidence and are expected to enhance liquidity in the near to medium term, especially in midcaps.

The positive U.S. jobs data and renewed optimism over U.S.-China trade talks lifted global sentiment. Domestically even large caps expressed renewed momentum led by FIIs inflows, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stock picks

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying Sudarshan Chemical Industries or SUDARSCHEM at around ₹ 1291.9 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 1240 for a target price of ₹ 1380 SUDARSCHEM is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, currently trading at an all-time high of 1300 levels. SUDARSCHEM surged nearly 8%, indicating firm buying interest throughout the session. SUDARSCHEM has convincingly broken past a multi-month consolidation zone, decisively crossing its resistance zone around ₹1,234. The price action indicates strength, with candles exhibiting a strong bullish body and minimal upper wick—suggesting buyers remained in control throughout the day.

2. Skipper Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying SKIPPER at around ₹524.8 keeping Stoploss at ₹505 for a target price of ₹560

SKIPPER is currently positioned at 524.8 levels, has shown robust upward momentum. The stock’s showing an impressive turnaround on the charts, as the stock gears up for a fresh upside rally following a strong breakout from its earlier congestion zone. After spending past few sessions in a sideways to corrective phase, the counter has decisively crossed over multiple critical moving averages, indicating renewed bullish momentum

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. NHPC Ltd- Dongre recommends buying NHPC at around ₹90 keeping Stoploss at ₹87 for a target price of ₹97

In the latest short-term technical analysis, stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 90 and holding above a key support level at ₹ 87. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 87 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 97, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

4. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd or BHEL- Dongre recommends buying BHEL at around ₹258 keeping Stoploss at ₹250 for a target price of ₹270

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 258 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 250. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 270 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 250 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd or ICICIPRULI - Dongre recommends buying ICICIPRULI at around ₹638 keeping Stoploss at ₹618 for a target price of ₹675.

Stock is currently trading at ₹ 638 and appears to be in bullish zone for short term. A bullish reversal pattern has emerged on the daily chart, indicating a potential upmove. The critical support level lies at ₹ 618, which also acts as a key stop-loss point for this trade. With bullish cues signaling a possible retracement towards the ₹ 675 target, this setup provides a favorable entry opportunity for traders looking to capitalize on a technical rebound.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Bank of Maharashtra - Koothupalakkal recommends buying BANK OF MAHARASHTRA at around ₹56.85 for a target price of ₹62 keeping Stop loss at ₹55

The stock after recently witnessing a significant spurt has been consolidating for quite a while, with currently once again indicating a bullish candle formation on the daily chart with huge volume participation visible to improve the bias and anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated strength and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically well positioned, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹62 level keeping the stop loss of ₹55 level.

7. Himatsingka Seide Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying HIMATSINGKA SEIDE at around ₹154 for a target price of ₹164 keeping Stop loss at ₹150

The stock after witnessing a short period of correction has consolidated and stabilised near the ₹150 zone, with currently indicating a pullback with positive candle formation and moving past the important 50EMA level at ₹152 zone to improve the bias. The RSI is well positioned and indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy, there is much upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹164 keeping the stop loss of ₹150 level.

8. Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying SARDA ENERGY at around ₹449.50 for a target price of ₹480 keeping Stop loss at ₹440

The stock after the consolidation period has witnessed a positive candle development on the daily chart with decent volume participation visible improving the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well placed and indicating a buy signal has much upside potential visible from current rate. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹480 level keeping the stop loss of ₹440 level.