Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 20 May 2025

Stock Market Today: The Benchmark Nifty-50 ended another range-bound session 0.3% lower at 24,945.45, on Monday. The Bank Nifty saw a slight gain, up 0.12% to 55,420.70, while Realty, Auto, Pharma led the gains though IT and Oil & Gas were among key losers. In the broader indices Mid and small caps gained up to 0.5%.

Trade Setup for Tuesday The Nifty-50 index may remain under pressure unless it reclaims the 25,000 level. On the downside, the Nifty could drift toward the 24,800–24,750 zone. A deeper correction may be likely if it breaks below 24,750. Conversely, a move above 25,000 could trigger a rally toward the 25,250–25,350 range, as per Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

For the Bank Nifty, immediate support is placed at 54,800, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets and Q4 Results The domestic market witnessed consolidation, amid Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating and slower retail sales growth in China. IT stocks were the primary laggards, reflecting a subdued outlook following the U.S. downgrade. However, the broader market outperformed key indices, driven by relatively better earnings growth and increased retail investor activity. Defence stocks are likely to stay in the spotlight, supported by positive sentiment and expectations of continued policy backing. Despite the profit booking, sustained FII inflows, underpinned by favorable macroeconomic conditions, are expected to uphold overall market optimism" said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given two stock picks.

These Include Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd , HEG Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Bank of Baroda , ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd , One 97 Communications Ltd and India Pesticides Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Caplin Point Laboratories at ₹ 2161.1 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 2080 for a target price of ₹ 2300 CAPLIPOINT has shown signs of resilience in the recent trading sessions, consolidating around key moving averages. The stock is currently trading at ₹2161.1, with a gain of 7.52% for the session. The chart indicates a steady upward movement after a period of correction, with the stock finding support around the ₹1990– ₹2050 zone.

2. HEG Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying HEG at ₹528.7 keeping Stoploss at ₹510 for a target price of ₹565

HEG showcases a strong bullish momentum, evident from a substantial upward movement and a significant closing around ₹528.7. The stock has been experiencing robust buying interest, and a consolidation breakout with strong volume, signalling bullish momentum and potential upside continuation.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. PB Fintech Ltd - Dongre recommends buying PB Fintech or POLICYBZR at ₹1695 keeping Stoploss at ₹1670 for a target price of Rs1840

In the short-term trend outlook, POLICYBZR is displaying a strong bullish setup, making it a compelling buy candidate. On the hourly chart, the stock has formed a Bullish Engulfing pattern—a classic signal indicating a potential reversal following recent corrective action. The stock is currently holding key support near ₹ 1670 and offers a favorable entry opportunity at the ₹ 1695. Technical indicators suggest momentum may build toward the ₹ 1840 target, with a prudent stop-loss to be maintained at ₹ 1670 to manage downside risk.

4. Bank of Baroda - Dongre recommends buyig Bank of Baroda or BANKBARODA at around ₹239 keeping Stoploss at ₹230 for a target price of ₹ 250

BANKBARODA has shown encouraging signs of a trend reversal on its daily chart, forming a Bullish Engulfing pattern after a period of decline. The stock is indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. With strong support around ₹ 230, BANKBARODA offers a short-term buying opportunity at ₹ 239, aiming for a target of ₹250 while keeping a stop-loss at ₹ 230.

5. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd- Dongre recommends buying ICICI Prudential Life or ICICIPRULI at around ₹625 keeping Stoploss at ₹610 keeping target price of ₹655.

ICICIPRULI is showing a bullish reversal candlestick pattern near its crucial support zone, signaling that recent selling may be losing steam. The stock is trading well above its 50-day EMA, further supporting the positive bias. With a current level around ₹ 625, ICICIPRULI presents a buying opportunity for a potential move toward ₹ 655, with a protective stop-loss recommended at ₹ 610 to limit downside exposure.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Tourism Finance Corporation or TOURISM FINANCE at around ₹206 for a target price of ₹217 keeping Stop loss at ₹201

The stock has been steadily on the rise with strong uptrend maintained and currently after a short period of consolidation has once again indicated a positive candle formation with improvement in the bias expecting for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the highly overbought zone and has shown signs of improvement to anticipate further upward movement. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹217 keeping the stop loss of ₹201 level.

7. One 97 Communications Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying One 97 Communications or PAYTM at around ₹870 for a Target price of ₹ 917 keeping Stop loss at around ₹850

The stock has maintained a strong positive trend overall and currently, after a short period of correction has once again gained momentum taking support near the important 50EMA level at ₹820 zone, indicating a positive candle pattern to improve the bias anticipating further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected from the overbought zone and has consolidated for quite some time with currently indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy having upside potential from current rate. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹917 level keeping the stop loss of ₹850 level.

8. India Pesticides Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying INDIA PESTICIDES at around ₹171 keeping Target price of ₹180 keeping Stop loss at ₹168

The stock has recently witnessed a series of higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart with currently moving above the resistance zone of ₹165 level with decent volume participation to further improve the bias and expect for further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI indicator has been gaining strength and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically well positioned, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹180 level keeping the stop loss of ₹168 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.