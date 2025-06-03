Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 3 June 2025

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index ended another volatile session at 24,716.60 down 0.14% on Monday. The Bank Nifty however gained 0.28% at 55,903.40 as Realty and FMCG index led the gains for many other indices, though metals and IT were among losers. Broader indices saw positive momentum and mid and small caps gained up to 1.3%.

Trade Setup for Tuesday The underlying trend of Nifty remains choppy with weak bias. The Nifty is expected to show short term upside bounce towards 24900 in the next few sessions. Immediate support is at 24500, as per Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed at 55,000-55,200 levels while the key short-term support is seen at 54,000-53,500, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets Today The domestic market continued its consolidation phase for the third consecutive week, influenced by renewed concerns over a potential tariff war and escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. While global uncertainties have led investors to adopt a risk-averse approach, the Indian market has demonstrated resilience, underpinned by robust institutional inflows and selective sectoral strength like FMCG, real estate, and financial stocks. Supportive domestic macro indicators include a potential RBI rate cut, a better monsoon, Q4 GDP data and better GST collection, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stock picks

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Intellect Design Arena Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Intellect Design Arena or INTELLECT at around Rs1192.80 keeping Stoploss at Ra 1150 for a target price of ₹ 1276 INTELLECT is currently trading at 1192.8, exhibiting strong bullish momentum. The stock has been forming a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating a well-established uptrend. It recently rebounded from the support zone near 1080 and surged toward its recent high, suggesting a consolidation breakout that reinforces the underlying strength of the trend. Notably, the stock has marked a fresh 52-week high at 1197.9.

2. Valor Estate Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Valor Estate Ltd or DBREALTY at around ₹203.15 keeping Stoploss at ₹196 for a target price of ₹218

DBREALTY is currently trading at ₹203.15, having rebounded from a key support level and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The stock has successfully broken out of its recent consolidation range between ₹182 and ₹200, indicating the potential start of a trend reversal. This breakout is supported by a significant increase in trading volumes, highlighting strong buying interest and growing market participation.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd or BHEL at around ₹261 keeping Stoploss at ₹257 for a target price of ₹267

In the latest short-term technical analysis, stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 261 and holding above a key support level at ₹ 257. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 257 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 267, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

4. Oberoi Realty Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Oberoi Realty or OBEROIRLTY at around ₹1770 keeping Stoploss at around ₹1735 for a target price of ₹1830

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1770 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 1735. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1830 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1735 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5.Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Sona BLW Precision Forgings or SONACOMS at around ₹545 keeping Stoploss at around ₹535 for a target price of ₹565.

Stock is currently trading at ₹ 545 and appears to be in bullish zone for short term. A bullish reversal pattern has emerged on the daily chart, indicating a potential upmove. The critical support level lies at ₹ 535, which also acts as a key stop-loss point for this trade. With bullish cues signaling a possible retracement towards the ₹ 565 target, this setup provides a favorable entry opportunity for traders looking to capitalize on a technical rebound.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Federal Bank Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying FEDERAL BANK at around ₹206 for a target price of ₹ 220 keeping Stop loss at around ₹202

The stock has indicated a triangular pattern breakout on the daily chart with a bullish candle formation with significant volume participation visible and has triggered for fresh upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI is well placed and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of ₹220 keeping the stop loss of ₹202 level.

7. Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd or HUDCO- Koothupalakkal recommends buying HUDCO at around ₹247.65 for a Target price of ₹262 keeping Stop loss at around ₹242

The stock has been consolidating near the ₹240 zone with bias maintained positive and currently with a positive bullish candle formation on the daily chart has shown strength with improvement in the bias and can carry on with the positive move for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise with strength indicated having much upside potential for further gains. With the chart technically well positioned, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹262 level keeping the stop loss of ₹242 level.

8. Escorts Kubota Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying ESCORTS at around ₹3383 for a target price of ₹3500 keeping Stop loss at ₹3330

The stock, after witnessing a short period of correction, has taken support near the important 100-period MA at ₹3270 zone and indicated a decent pullback to improve the bias once again, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI after correcting has once again indicated a revival to expect for further upward moves to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of the ₹3500 level, keeping the stop loss of the ₹3330 level.