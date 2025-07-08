Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 8 July 2025

Stock Market today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index started a new week on a cautious note, ending flat at 25,461.30. The Bank Nifty at 56,949.20 also shed 0.15% points, while IT and Metals were among the main losers. The FMCG and Oil & Gas indexes, though, happened to remain as key gainers. In the broader markets, mid-and small-caps also lost 0.27% - 0.44%.

Trade Setup for Tuesday For Nifty, support is placed at 25,400. A fall below this level might trigger short-term selling pressure. Below 25,400, additional support is seen at 25,250 and 25,100. While on the higher end, resistance is placed at 25,500. A decisive move above this level could push the Nifty towards 25,800," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Key support is placed at 56,000–55,500 region for Bank nifty as per Bajaj Broking.

Global markets today Indian equities ended flat in a lackluster session, with investors assessing US Treasury Secretary’s comments that tariffs would be enforced starting 1st August 25 for countries yet to finalize trade deals with the US administration.

Overall, while the market may remain range-bound in the near term amid global trade developments, improving earnings visibility and strong sectoral performance could support selective outperformance as the Q1 earnings season unfolds, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd., Akzo Nobel India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation of India, Varun Beverages Ltd., Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd., and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying KINGFA at around ₹ 3637.2, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 3515 for a target price of ₹ 3888 KINGFA, currently trading at 3637.2, registered a sharp upward movement in today’s session. The stock witnessed a decisive breakout above the short-term consolidation range and posted one of the strongest daily closings in recent weeks. With fresh bullish energy, supported by strong technical structure, the stock is signaling continuation of its uptrend. KINGFA has resumed its uptrend after a healthy correction in April-May.

2. Akzo Nobel India Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying Akzo Nobel India or AKZOINDIA at around ₹3609, keeping stop loss at ₹3480 for a target price of ₹3850

AKZOINDIA witnessed a powerful bullish breakout in today’s session. The stock surged with significant volume expansion, indicating robust buying interest and a clear shift in sentiment. The price action confirmed a breakout from the recent consolidation range, accompanied by a strong bullish pattern on the daily chart. Over the past several weeks, the stock had been consolidating just below its key exponential moving averages, creating a spring-like setup.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Tata Steel Ltd—Dongre recommends buying Tata Steel at around ₹162, keeping the stop loss at ₹158 for a target price of ₹170

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹162 and maintaining strong support at ₹158. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹170 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹158 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. Exide Industries Ltd—Dongre recommends buying Exide Industries, or EXIDEIND at around ₹386, keeping stop loss at ₹380 for a target price of ₹395.

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹386 and maintaining a strong support at ₹380. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹385 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹380 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Life Insurance Corporation of India—Dongre recommends buying LIC at around ₹945, keeping stop loss at ₹932 for a target price of ₹965

In the latest short-term technical analysis, the stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹945 and holding above a key support level at ₹942. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹932 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹965, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Varun Beverages Ltd—Koothupalakkal recommends buying VARUN BEVERAGES at around ₹464 for a target price of ₹484, keeping the stop loss at ₹454

The stock has indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart with noticeable volume participation taking support near the ₹448 level and has improved the bias to anticipate further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has been hovering near the oversold zone for quite some time, currently indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and having much upside potential from the current rate. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of the ₹484 level, keeping the stop loss at the ₹454 level.

7. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, or TBZ, at around ₹198.65 for a target price of ₹210, keeping Stop loss: 195

The stock has witnessed a gradual improvement since the last two sessions with positive candle formations on the daily chart to move past the important 50EMA at ₹192 level to improve the bias, and we can expect for further gains in the coming sessions. The RSI is the rise and well positioned with strength indicated and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With much upside potential visible and the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.-Koothupalakkal recommends buying MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING at around ₹62.05 for a target price of ₹65, keeping the stop loss at ₹60.50

The stock, maintaining the strong bias with an uptrend visible on the daily chart, once again has indicated a bullish candle formation to strengthen the bias, recently taking support near the confluence of the 200-period MA and 50 EMA at the ₹58.70 level, and further rise is anticipated in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well positioned, and once again, from the 50 zone, it has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the volume of participation on the rise and the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.