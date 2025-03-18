Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday— March 18, 2025

Stock Market Today: Markets saw some respite on Monday as the benchmark Nifty-50 index ended at 22,508.75 with gains of 05%. Bank Nifty at 48,354.15 also was up 0.61%, while metals, Auto and Pharma sectors were other key gainers, though FMCG and realty ended lower. Broader indices, too, gained 0.5%.

Trade Setup for Tuesday To regain bullish momentum, Nifty must overcome the resistance level at 22700 in the coming days, aiming for an immediate target of 23000. On the downside, the support level remains around 22245-22300. If it falls below 22245, it could challenge the swing low support of 21964, said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research, HDFC Securities

Advertisement

The Nifty Bank index has displayed a pattern of alternating gains and losses, making intraday corrections possible. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 48,150, with a stronger cushion at 48,000, as per Om Mehra, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities

Global Markets Today Lower participation from domestic investors due to tariff-related uncertainties may cause the market to fluctuate within a range in the near term. A decisive momentum will depend on signs of earnings growth while improving domestic economic indicators suggest a potential recovery. Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming FED and BOJ meetings, with expectations leaning towards maintaining the current stance due to inflation risks associated with tariff uncertainties, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Advertisement

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stocks picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock pick Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Vijaya Diagnostic at ₹ 1072.7, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 1030 for a target price of ₹ 1150 VIJAYA, is currently trading at 1072.7, exhibits a strong uptrend, supported by its consistent position above key exponential moving averages (EMAs). Recent price action indicates a consolidation phase following a notable rally, with the stock maintaining levels near the 20-Day EMA. This setup suggests the potential for continued upward movement. With the stock positioned above its short-, medium-, and long-term EMAs, bullish momentum appears well-supported. If this trend continues, VIJAYA could reach a short-term target of 1150.

Advertisement

2. Coromandel International Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Coromandel International at ₹1900.05 keeping Stoploss at ₹1830 for a target price of ₹2030

COROMANDEL showcases a strong bullish momentum, evident from a substantial upward movement and a significant closing around ₹1900.05. The stock has been experiencing robust buying interest, leading to consecutive gains and an attempt to consolidate after the recent surge

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC)- Dongre recommends buying IRFC at around ₹118 keeping Stoploss at ₹110 for a target price of ₹128.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, it was found that the stock is currentlyin an oversold zone. Looking at the daily chart, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹128. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.110. Given the current market price of Rs.118, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.128.

Advertisement

4. Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR)- Dongre recommends buying CONCOR at ₹643 keeping Stoploss at ₹630 for a target price of ₹660

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs.660. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.630. Given the current market price of Rs.643, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.660

5. The Ramco Cements Ltd- Dongre recommends buying The Ramco Cements at ₹830, keeping Stoploss at ₹815 for a target price of ₹860.

Advertisement

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹860. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at ₹815. Given the current market price of ₹830, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹860.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Godrej Consumer Products at ₹1052 for a target price of RS 1120 keeping Stoploss at ₹1025

The stock after showing signs of bottoming out near 985 zone has witnessed a significant pullback with bias improving and with the RSI recovering from the oversold zone has signalled a buy on the daily chart. With much upside potential visible from current rate to carry on with the positive move and with the chart technically looking attractive with favourable risk-reward ratio, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 1120 keeping the stop loss of 1025 level.

Advertisement

7. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Mahindra & Mahindra at Rs 2705 for a target price of ₹2820, keeping Stop Loss at ₹2650

The stock has witnessed a decent consolidation near the 2650 zone with support maintained near the 2625 level for quite some time. Currently, once again, with a positive candle formation on the daily chart with improving bias visible, we anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions. Also, the RSI is picking up to indicate a positive trend reversal to signal a buy, and with the chart technically overall maintained and with the RSI well placed, there is much scope for further upward movement, and we suggest buying the stock for the target of 2820 keeping the stop loss of 2650 level.

Advertisement

8. CICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying ICICI LOMBARD GIC at ₹1725 for a Target price of ₹1810 Stop Loss 1680.

After a short period of consolidation, the stock has picked up well with a positive bullish candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias, and with the chart technically looking good, we can anticipate a further rise. The RSI has recovered strongly from the oversold zone and is currently on the rise, indicating a positive trend reversal signalling a buy with immense upside potential visible from the current rate, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 1810, keeping the stop loss of 1680

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.