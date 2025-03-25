Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday— March 25, 2025

Stock Market Today: Markets started the week on a winning note, with the benchmark Nifty-50 index gaining 1.32% and ending at 23,658.35 on Monday. The Bank Nifty ended 2.2% higher at 51,704.95, while Realty, Oil & Gas were among other key gainers. The mid and small caps also gained around 1%.

Trade Setup for Tuesday The Nifty has witnessed a further extension of its upward move, rising above the resistance level of 23,600. In the short term, the index is likely to remain strong as long as it stays above the support level of 23,500. Only a decisive fall below 23,500 might trigger a small correction in the market, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed near 50,970, where its 200-DSMA is located, while the next major resistance is around 52,000, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

Global Markets Today "The domestic market experienced a robust rally, spurred by value buying as valuations returned to long-term averages and early indications of earnings growth recovery emerged. Increased government spending and expected monetary easing are anticipated to boost optimism in rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, NBFCs, auto, consumer durables, and real estate, leading to potential outperformance. The sustainability of this trend will depend on upcoming PMI data, Q4 earnings results, and developments related to reciprocal US tariffs, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock pick Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS)- Bagadia recommends buying KIMS at ₹ 639.65 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 615 for a target price of ₹ 685 KIMS showcases a strong bullish momentum, evident from a substantial upward movement and a significant closing around ₹639.65. The stock has been experiencing robust buying interest, the stock has shown consistent higher highs and higher lows, a classic pattern of a strong uptrend. Notably, the trading volume during upward price movements has been substantial, reinforcing the strength of the rally.

2.Bharat Dynamics Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Bharat Dynamics at ₹1359.95 keeping Stoploss at ₹1313 fr a target price of ₹1450

BDL is currently trading at ₹1,359.95, demonstrating a strong upward trajectory. The stock has rebounded from lower levels, regaining bullish momentum and forming a robust bullish candlestick. Notably, it has closed above a key resistance level, reinforcing the prevailing positive trend. Additionally, BDL is trading comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), further strengthening the bullish outlook.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Jubilant FoodWorks at ₹658 keeping Stoploss at ₹640 for a target price of ₹690.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, currently stock is into oversold zone. Looking towards the daily chart a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹230. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.690. Given the current market price of Rs.658, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.690.

4. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd - Dongre recommends buying POWERGRID at ₹292 keeping Stoploss at ₹287 for a target price of ₹300

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs.300. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.287. Given the current market price of Rs.292, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.300

5. Macrotech Developers Ltd (LODHA)- Dongre recommends buying LODHA at ₹1220 keeping Stoploss at ₹1190 for a target [rice of ₹1260.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 1260. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.1190. Given the current market price of Rs.1220, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 1260.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. One 97 Communications Ltd (PAYTM)- Koothupalakkal recommends buying PAYTM at ₹765.40 for a target price of ₹820 keeping Stoploss at ₹750

The stock has indicated a positive trend reversal taking support near the important 200 period MA at 680 zone and with a decent pullback has just moved past the significant 50EMA level at 764 to improve the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI is on the rise and with strength indicated can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With much upside scope visible and the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 820 keeping the stop loss of 750 level.

7. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) -Koothupalakkal recommends buying Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) at ₹371.50 for a target price of ₹392 keeping StopLoss at ₹363

The stock has recovered significantly from 325 level and with a decent pullback has gradually gained strength just on the verge of moving past the important 50EMA level at 372 to improve the bias and can expect for further upward move. The RSI is on the rise and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 392 keeping the stop loss of 363.

8. JSW Energy Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying JSW ENERGY at ₹575 for a target price of ₹610 keeping Stop Loss 562

The stock has recently witnessed a strong pullback from 420 level to move past the important 50EMA at 520 level improving the bias and has strengthened the trend to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has steadily gained and has further scope for upward movement from current rate and with significant volume participation visible and the chart well positioned on the daily time frame, we suggest to buy the stock for target of 610 keeping the stop loss of 562 level.