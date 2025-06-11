Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 11 June 2025

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 Index ended flat at 25,104.25 amidst ongoing consolidation in the market that is awaiting fresh triggers. The Bank Nifty at 56,629.10 ended 0.37% lower amidst mixed trend in the sectoral indices. Many indices led by Realty ended in the red while IT, pharma, energy were among gainers> The broader indices also ended almost flat.

Advertisement

Trade Setup for Wednesday Despite showing choppy movement in the short term, the near-term uptrend setup of Nifty remains positive and a sustainable move above 25200 levels could open the next upside towards 25600 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 25000-24900 levels, said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

For Bank Nifty immediate support is seen at 55,400, however Bajaj Broking expects the index to maintain its upward bias.

Global Markets and outlook Investors will be closely watching Trump’s speech later today and the U.S. inflation report due on Wednesday and India CPI due on Thursday, for further direction. Looking ahead, we expect markets to continue to consolidate and remain range-bound with a positive bias, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Advertisement

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stock picks

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Adani Green Energy Ltd- Bagadia Buy ADANIGREEN at around ₹ 1060.5 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 1023 for a target price of ₹ 1135 ADANIGREEN is currently trading near ₹1060, showing a strong recovery with three consecutive bullish sessions, which signals a significant reversal in momentum. The stock has successfully broken out of its recent lower high, supported by a notable increase in trading volumes that indicates strong buying interest. If ADANIGREEN maintains its position above the ₹1150 level, it is well-positioned for further upward movement, with a potential target of ₹1135.

Advertisement

2. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Dr Reddy's Laboratories at around ₹1348.80 keeping Stoploss at ₹1300 for a target price of ₹1443

DRREDDY is currently trading at the levels of 1348.8, exhibiting a strong bullish trend on the daily chart, having recently completed a breakout from an ascending channel pattern. This breakout is supported by rising volumes and consistent upward price action over recent sessions. The stock has gained significant momentum, rallying to a recent high of 1362.6.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Bharat Forge Ltd - Dongre recommends buying BHARATFORG at around ₹1340 keeping Stoploss at ₹1310 for a target price of ₹1380

Advertisement

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1340 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 1310. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1380 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1310 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. CESC Ltd - Dongre recommends buying CESC at around ₹171 keeping Stoploss at ₹164 for a target price of ₹183

Advertisement

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 171 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 164. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 183 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 164 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Cummins India Ltd- Dongre recommends buying CUMMINSIND @ 3388 SL 3440 TGT 3500In the latest short-term technical analysis, stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 3388 and holding above a key support level at ₹ 3440. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 3440 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 3500, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

Advertisement

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Torrent Power Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying TORRENT POWER at around ₹1451 for a target price at ₹1520 keeping stop loss at Rs1425

The stock after a short period of consolidation has indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart just moving past the important 50EMA level at ₹1441 with decent volume participation involved to improve the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has been flat for quite a while and has indicated a positive trend reversal to indicate strength and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically well positioned.

Advertisement

7. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying CHAMBAL FERT at around ₹565 for a target price of ₹590 keeping Stop loss at ₹553

The stock after witnessing a significant correction has indicated a strong bullish candle formation taking support near the 200 period MA at ₹540 zone and has improved the bias to expect for further gains in the coming sessions. The RSI has triggered the buy signal from the highly oversold zone and looks very much attractive with much upside potential visible and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹590 keeping the stop loss of ₹553 level.

Advertisement

8. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals or GLAXO at around ₹3398 for a target price of ₹3520 keeping Stop loss at ₹3340

The stock after witnessing the short period of correction from ₹3500 level, it has indicated a strong recovery in the final hours with volume participation visible and has improved the bias in the hourly chart to anticipate for further rise in the coming session. The RSI in the hourly time frame is well placed and has indicated a buy signal to expect for another round of fresh momentum to gain further. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹3520 level keeping the stop loss of ₹3340 level.

Advertisement