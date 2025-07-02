Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; eight stocks to buy or sell Wednesday—2 July 2025

Stock Market Today: Consolidation in the markets continued on Tuesday as the benchmark Nifty-50 index ended 0.10% higher at 25,541.80. The Bank Nifty, at 57,459.45, was also 0.26% higher. While metals and the oil and gas index were among the key gainers, the FMCG index led the losers. Broader indices also ended nearly flat.

Trade Setup for Wednesday Looking ahead, the level of 25,450 is expected to act as crucial short-term support, while 25,670 could offer immediate resistance as the index navigates this consolidation phase, said Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities.

For Bank Nifty, structural support is recalibrated to the 56,000–55,800 region, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global markets today Investors are closely monitoring developments, seeking clarity on U.S. tariffs as the 90-day pause approaches its end. Additionally, confidence in domestic earnings growth remains crucial for sustaining market sentiment, with Q1FY26 results, set to begin next week, expected to provide further insight, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited. Meanwhile, multiple tailwinds, including a favorable monsoon, declining inflation, including benign crude prices, and government efforts to boost demand, are anticipated to lend continued support to investor sentiment, added Nair.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has given three stock picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.-Bagadia recommends buying KOLTEPATIL at ₹ 492.4, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 475 for a target price of ₹ 530 KOLTEPATIL, which is currently trading at ₹492.4, has shown a remarkable breakout in recent sessions. Recent price action indicates the stock gradually moved higher, forming higher highs and higher lows—a classic sign of a bullish reversal. The bullish alignment of EMAs confirms that the broader trend remains firmly positive, with the 20-day EMA now acting as immediate dynamic support.

2. Zota Health Care Ltd.-Bagadia recommends buying Zota Health Care, or ZOTA, at around ₹1090.45, keeping stop-loss at ₹1055 for a target price of ₹1166

ZOTA is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, currently trading at an all-time high of 1112.7 levels. ZOTA surged nearly 12%, indicating firm buying interest throughout the session. ZOTA has convincingly broken past a multi-month consolidation zone, decisively crossing its resistance zone around ₹1050. The price action indicates strength, with candles exhibiting a strong bullish body and minimal upper wick—suggesting buyers remained in control throughout the day.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying ZYDUSLIFE at ₹1002, keeping Stoploss at ₹885 for a target price of ₹1025

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹1025. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹885. Given the current market price of ₹1002, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹1025.

4. One 97 Communications Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying One 97 Communications, or PAYTM, at ₹930, keeping Stoploss at ₹915 for a target price of ₹945

We have seen a major support in this stock around ₹915. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the ₹930 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of ₹945, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of ₹915 for the target price of ₹945 in the upcoming weeks.

5. Punjab National Bank—Dongre recommends buying PNB at ₹113, keeping Stop Loss at ₹108 for a target price of ₹119

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around ₹119. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at ₹108.

Given this scenario, there is potential for the stock to rebound towards the ₹119 level in the near future. Traders are advised to consider taking a long position, with a strategic stop loss set at ₹108 to manage risk effectively. The target price for this trade is ₹119, reflecting the anticipated upward movement based on the identified technical.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Aarti Drugs Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying Aarti Drugs or AARTI DRUGS at around ₹469.50 for a target price of ₹495, keeping stop loss at ₹460.

The stock has recently taken support near the confluence of the 200-period MA and 50 EMA at the ₹436 zone, indicating a higher bottom formation on the daily chart, and with a decent pullback witnessed, has improved the bias to anticipate further upward movement in the coming sessions. The RSI is well placed with strength indicated, signaling a buy with much upside potential from the current rate to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

7. KPI Green Energy Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying KPI GREEN at around ₹528.85 for a target price of ₹560, keeping Stop loss at ₹516

The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation on the daily chart, taking support near the 50EMA at the 460 level, and indicated a decent pullback to improve the bias, and we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise with a positive trend reversal indicated and signaling a buy;.

8. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.-Koothupalakkal recommends buying PARAS DEFENCE at around ₹1627 for a target price of ₹1700, keeping stop loss at ₹1595.

The stock has been maintaining strong support near the ₹1580 zone, and currently, once again, it has indicated a positive candle formation with decent volume participation to show signs of improvement, and further rise can be anticipated in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the overbought zone and currently is well positioned with much upside potential visible from the current rate, indicating a positive trend reversal. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹1700, keeping the stop loss at the ₹1595 level