Tue Jun 11 2024 15:57:00
Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets, five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — June 12
Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets, five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — June 12

Asit Manohar

Stocks to buy today: Experts recommend buying these 5 buy or sell stocks — Polycab India, Whirlpool, ICICI Bank, Berger Paints, and Tata Motors

Stock market today: There is a possibility of a dip in the Indian stock market, say experts. (Photo: Pixabay)

Stock market today: Following the mixed trend in the global markets, the Indian stock market erased all its gains in the closing bell on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index, which represents the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ended marginally higher at 23,264, while the BSE Sensex, which is a benchmark index that tracks the performance of the 30 largest and most actively traded stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), finished 33 points lower at 76,456. The Bank Nifty index, which represents the banking sector, ended 75 points southward at 49,705. Cash market volumes on the NSE were lower at 1.25 lakh crore. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio fell marginally to 1.72:1.

Trade setup for Wednesday

On the outlook for the Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "Nifty today is placed at the hurdle of 23,400 to 23,500 levels, which are weighing heavy for the market to sustain the new all-time highs. Hence, there is a possibility of a dip in the market. Immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is at 23,050 levels."

Speaking on the outlook for Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "The Bank Nifty ended the session at 49,705.75, down by 0.15%, forming a bearish candle with a small body. The index failed to surpass the 50,000 level but remains above its short-term moving average. There could be slight weakness if the index slips below 49,600, leading to a test of the 49,300 to 49,100 levels. However, the primary trend remains strong as long as the 49,000 level is sustained. Bank Nifty might continue to consolidate for a few more days."

Triggers from global markets

Speaking on the global triggers that may dominate the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal, said, "Globally, investors are cautiously awaiting US CPI data and US Fed policy outcome, which will be released today. US Fed commentary could provide direction to the market. So far, investors are baking in 1 rate cut towards the end of the year, so any deviation from that could drive the market on either side."

Buy or sell stock ideas by experts

Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended five buy or sell stocks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] Polycab India: Buy at 6998, target 7540, stop loss 6730.

The current trading price of POLYCAB is 6997.90. The stock has recently been ready for a breakout of Range on the daily chart, with a significant increase in trading volume indicating a potential breakout. If the price manages to close above the 7000 level, it may have the potential to reach short-term targets of 7540. On the other hand, immediate support levels are located at 6900. These levels can be considered opportunities to buy on dips.

2] Whirlpool: Buy at 1741.25, target 1830, stop loss 1680.

WHIRLPOOL daily chart analysis offers a favourable view for the following week, indicating a steady higher advance. Notably, the stock has produced a notable higher high and higher low pattern in the weekly frame, and the company's recent upward swing has effectively violated the neckline, establishing a new week high. This breakthrough indicates the possibility of a significant follow-through upward increase in the stock price.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks

3] ICICI Bank: Buy at 1118, target 1160, stop loss 1100.

We have seen significant support in this stock at around 1100. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the 1100 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of 1160. So traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of 1100 for the target price of 1160 in the near term.

4] Berger Paints: Buy at 494, target 520, stop loss 480.

In the short term, the stock has seen a bullish reversal pattern. Technically, retrenchment could be possible until 520. So, holding the support level of 480, this stock can bounce toward 520 in the short term. Hence, the trader can use a stop loss of 480 for the target price of 520.

5] Tata Motors: Buy at 986, target 1020, stop loss 955.

We have seen significant support in this stock, around 986. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the 986 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of 1020. So, traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of 955 for the target price of 1020 in the near term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Published: 12 Jun 2024, 07:27 AM IST
