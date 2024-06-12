Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets, five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — June 12
Stocks to buy today: Experts recommend buying these 5 buy or sell stocks — Polycab India, Whirlpool, ICICI Bank, Berger Paints, and Tata Motors
Stock market today: Following the mixed trend in the global markets, the Indian stock market erased all its gains in the closing bell on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index, which represents the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ended marginally higher at 23,264, while the BSE Sensex, which is a benchmark index that tracks the performance of the 30 largest and most actively traded stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), finished 33 points lower at 76,456. The Bank Nifty index, which represents the banking sector, ended 75 points southward at 49,705. Cash market volumes on the NSE were lower at ₹1.25 lakh crore. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio fell marginally to 1.72:1.
