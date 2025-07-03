Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Five stocks to buy or sell Thursday—3 July 2025

Stock Market Today: Amid weak global cues and as concerns around US trade policies continue, the benchmark Nifty-50 Index ended 0.35% lower at 25,453.40. The Bank Nifty lost 0.80% to end at 56,999.20, while realty was also under pressure, though metals, pharma, and auto sectors were among key gainers. The broader indices also ended slightly lower.

Trade Setup for Thursday As long as the Nifty is trading below 25,500, the weak sentiment is likely to continue, and the market could retest the level of 25,300 and 25,225 thereafter. If the market rises above 25,500, it could bounce back up to 25,600–25,670, as per Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

For Bank Nifty, structural support is placed in the 56,000–55,500 region, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global markets today Mixed global cues, particularly ahead of the impending tariff deadline, are driving investor caution. Market attention is gradually shifting to crucial Q1 earnings, which have high expectations, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited

Underlying trends such as robust macroeconomic fundamentals and increased government expenditure continue to support market resilience. However, being at the breach level of the recent rally, a cautiousness is expected to continue in the near term, added Nair

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has given three stock picks.

These include Tata Steel Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., HBL Engineering Ltd., Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., and Can Fin Homes Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1. Tata Steel—Bagadia recommends buying TATASTEEL at around ₹165.88, keeping stop-loss at ₹160 for a target price of ₹178

TATA Steel is currently trading at ₹165.88, demonstrating a strong uptrend following a sharp reversal from its recent lows. The stock has convincingly breached its previous resistance at ₹165, backed by solid price action and rising volumes. This breakout signals a shift in momentum, as the price structure now forms a series of higher highs and higher lows—an indication of a sustained bullish reversal.

2. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.—Bagadia recommends buying AUROPHARMA at around ₹1158, keeping Stoploss at around ₹1117 for a target price of ₹1240

AUROPHARMA is currently trading at ₹1158, having recently rebounded from a key support zone. The stock has broken out of a falling trendline on the daily timeframe while forming a Morning Star candlestick pattern, which is an early signal of potential trend reversal. This bullish breakout is further validated by rising trading volumes, indicating renewed buying interest and strengthening market sentiment

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 3. HBL Engineering Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying HBL ENGINEERING at around ₹626.85 for a target price of ₹657, keeping Stop loss at ₹612

The stock has indicated an ascending trend with a series of higher bottom formation patterns on the daily chart, taking support near the confluence of the 200-period MA and 50-EMA level at the ₹560 zone, improving the bias and anticipation for further upward movement in the coming sessions. The RSI is well placed with strength indicated, signaling a buy with much upside potential from the current rate to carry on with the positive move further ahead.

4. Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.-Koothupalakkal recommends buying INOX GREEN at around ₹156.35 for a Target price of ₹166, keeping Stop loss at ₹152

The stock has recently witnessed a decent correction, and thereafter, with consolidation for a short period, it has shown signs of improvement with a positive candle formation to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well positioned and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with much upside potential visible from the current rate. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 166 level keeping the stop loss of 152 level.

5. Can Fin Homes Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying CANFIN HOMES at around ₹809 for a target price of ₹850, keeping Stop loss at ₹792

The stock has sustained above the important 50EMA level for quite some time with a rising trend visible, recently once again indicating a higher bottom formation taking support near the confluence of the 200-period MA and 50EMA at the ₹755 zone and witnessing a decent pullback with a bullish candle formation has improved the bias, and we can anticipate further rise. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹850, keeping the stop loss at the ₹792 level.