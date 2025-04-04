Mint Market

Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; seven stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 4 April 2025

Stock market today: Experts have recommended seven stocks to buy or sell on Friday — Aarti Pharmalabs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Prestige Estates Projects Limited, Bandhan Bank, SKF India, Welspun Corp, and Jupiter Wagons.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated4 Apr 2025, 06:20 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, with the major event now done-with, market focus will now shift towards the RBI’s monetary policy on 9th April and the Q4FY25 earnings season kicking off from next week.”

Stock market today: Indian markets closed lower on Thursday, April 3, but still outperformed most Asian counterparts. This came after the Donald Trump administration announced a 26% duty on Indian exports on Tuesday, making India one of the least-tariffed exporters in Asia. The Nifty 50 opened the session with significant losses but recovered most of them throughout the day, finishing at 23,243 points, down 0.38% from the previous close. Similarly, the Sensex ended 0.42% lower at 76,295 points.

Among the 13 key sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma led the gains with a 2.25% surge, followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty Consumer Durables, which rose between 0.35% and 1.94%.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, “With the major event now done-with, market focus will now shift towards the RBI’s monetary policy on 9th April and the Q4FY25 earnings season kicking off from next week.”

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Nifty opened lower following weak global cues but recovered immediately. Sentiment remains strong as the Indian market showed resilience despite weak global equity trends led by Trump's tariffs. Short-term support is placed at 23,100, and as long as the Nifty stays above this level, the trend is likely to remain strong. On the higher end, it may move towards 23,430, and a decisive move above this level could trigger a stronger rally."

On the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. (A Pantomath Group Company), said, "The Bank Nifty index opened with a gap down, witnessed buying interest, and concluded the day on a positive note at 51,597. Technically, Bank Nifty managed to defend support of the 200-Day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA), placed around 51,030, and formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, indicating strength. On the downside, major support for Bank Nifty is placed near the 51,030 and 50,640 levels, while 52,000 will act as a major hurdle for the index in the short term. Traders are advised to follow a "buy on dips" strategy as long as index holds 50,640 levels.”

Intraday stocks for today

Regarding buy or sell stocks for today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher — recommended these seven shares: Aarti Pharmalabs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Prestige Estates Projects Limited, Bandhan Bank, SKF India, Welspun Corp, and Jupiter Wagons.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] Aarti Pharmalabs: Buy at 804.85, target 860, stop loss 777; and

2] Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Buy at 2738, target 2930, stop loss 2630.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today

3] Prestige Estates Projects Limited: Buy at 1189, target 1225, stop loss 1165;

4] Bandhan Bank: Buy at 155, target 165, stop loss 148; and

5] SKF India: Buy at 3850, target 3930, stop loss 3800.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's shares to buy today

6] Welspun Corp: Buy at 858, target 908, stop loss 840;

7] Jupiter Wagons: Buy at 376, target 400, stop loss 367.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

First Published:4 Apr 2025, 06:20 AM IST
