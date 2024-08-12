Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Hindenburg latest news, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — August 12

  • Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended five shares to buy today — Tips Industries, Oil India Ltd, ICICI Bank, Laurus Labs, and DLF

Asit Manohar
Published12 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: The range movement of few sessions is now on the verge of upside breakout.`
Stock market today: The range movement of few sessions is now on the verge of upside breakout.`(Photo: Pixabay)

Stock market today: Following positive global market sentiments on cooling US recession fears, the Indian stock market finished higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index surged 250 points to 24,367, the BSE Sensex shot up 819 points to 79,705, and the Bank Nifty index finished 327 points higher at 50,484. Cash market volumes on the NSE were about one percent lower than the previous day. The mid-cap index rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio moderated to 1.58:1.

Trade setup for Monday

On the outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The range movement of few sessions is now on the verge of upside breakout. A decisive move above 24,450 levels could pull Nifty towards the next hurdle of 24,700 levels in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is at 24,100."

On the outlook for Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta, said, "The Bank Nifty index opened with a gap up but faced selling pressure near 50,700 levels, finally concluding the day on a positive note at 50,485. Technically, the index has formed a hammer pattern on the weekly scale, indicating strength. If the index sustains above 50,710, it could trigger a fresh rally towards 51,000-51,200. Therefore, a buy-on-dips strategy should be adopted for Bank Nifty. On the downside, 49,650 will act as firm support for the index."

Hindenburg latest news

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market after Hindenburg Research allegations against the SEBI chief and her husband, Ambareesh Baliga, an Indian market expert said, "There will be some impact, though one will after that need to watch out for whether fresh buying into the market comes at a lower level, as a support or not."

"Much will depend upon the kind of reaction opposition political parties give after the Hindenburg Research fresh claims," a SEBI registered equity research analyst said on the condition of anonymity.

Stocks to buy today

Regarding intraday stocks for today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended these five buy or sell stocks: Tips Industries, Oil India Ltd, ICICI Bank, Laurus Labs, and DLF.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

1] Tips Industries: Buy at 716.35, target 755, stop loss 690.

Tips Industry's daily chart analysis of share price offers a favourable view for the following week, indicating a steady higher advance. Notably, the stock has produced a notable higher high and higher low pattern, and the company's recent upward swing has effectively violated the neckline, establishing a new week high. This breakthrough indicates the possibility of a significant follow-through upward increase in the stock price.

2] Oil India Ltd: Buy at 644, target 675, stop loss 618.

Oil India's share is in a long-term uptrend and is currently trading at 643.95. It has recently experienced a breakout from a consolidation phase. It has found support near its short-term (20-day) EMA, which indicates strong buying interest. This breakout, supported by strong trading volumes, suggests a robust bullish trend. If OIL maintains its position above the 650 level, it is well-positioned to move towards the upward target of 675.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks

3] ICICI Bank: Buy at 1180, target 1210, stop loss 1160.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around 1210. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at 1160. Given the current market price of 1180, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of 1210.

4] Laurus Labs: Buy at 426, target 450, stop loss 415.

We have seen significant support in this stock, around 415. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the 426 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of 450. Hence, traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of 415 for the target price of 450 in the near term.

5] DLF: Buy at 830, target 850, stop loss 815.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests that the stock's price could temporarily retrace, possibly to around 860. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at 815.

Given this scenario, there is potential for the stock to rebound towards 850 shortly. Traders are advised to consider taking a long position, with a strategic stop loss set at 815 to manage risk effectively.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
37 min

1 of 7Read Full Story
160%

2 of 7Read Full Story
40.5%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹918 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
74%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,019.67 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,431 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Hindenburg latest news, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — August 12

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,544.000.00
    Chennai
    71,753.000.00
    Delhi
    71,405.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,126.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue