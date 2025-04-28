Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India-Pakistan conflict; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday

ofStock Market Today: During the week ending 25 April 2025, the benchmark Nifty-50 index gained 0.8% week on week to end at 24,039.35. The Bank Nifty also gained 0.6% to 54,664.05 while IT was key gainer well supported by Auto Realty and pharma. FMCG was among key loser. The broader indices nevertheless gained 0.80% to 1.7%.

Trade Setup for Monday As long as the Nifty 50 Index trades below 24100, the correction wave could continue to 23800 and 23700. Conversely, a breach above 24100 could change market sentiment and rally to 24400-24500, said Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities. For the Bank Nifty, 55000 will be the trend-decider level for short-term traders, he added.

Global Markets and Q4 Results The upcoming holiday-shortened week also marks the beginning of a new month. As monthly auto sales data will be watched, on the macroeconomic front, investors will closely track the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data and the HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final data. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments between India and Pakistan will remain on the radar, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The corporate earnings of companies—including BPCL, IOC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, TVS Motor, and UltraTech Cement—are set to released during the week. Globally, updates related to tariffs and trade will also be watched closely.

India-Pakistan conflict Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, “Geo-political developments between India and Pakistan could add volatility to the Indian market over the next few days. Meanwhile, stock/sector-specific action would continue after ongoing Q4 earnings announcements.”

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stocks picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Cholamandalam Financial at ₹ 1978 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 1900 for a target price of ₹ 2111. CHOLAHLDNG showcases a strong bullish momentum, evident from a substantial upward movement and a significant closing around ₹1978. The stock has been experiencing robust buying interest, the stock has shown consistent higher highs and higher lows, a classic pattern of a strong uptrend. Notably, the trading volume during upward price movements has been substantial, reinforcing the strength of the rally.

2. Thyrocare Technologies Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Thyrocare Technologies at ₹889 keeping Stop Loss at ₹858 for a target price of ₹950

THYROCARE is currently positioned at ₹889, has shown robust upward momentum. The stock’s showing an impressive turnaround on the charts, as it gears up for a fresh upside rally following a strong breakout from its earlier congestion zone. After spending past few sessions in a sideways to corrective phase, the counter has decisively crossed over multiple critical moving averages, indicating renewed bullish momentum.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today -3. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Indian Energy Exchange Ltd at ₹190 keeping Stoploss at ₹184 for a target price of RS 198.

In the short-term trend analysis, IEX is showing a strong bullish setup. On the daily chart, the stock has formed a Bullish Engulfing pattern, signaling a potential reversal after a recent correction. Additionally, IEX is sustaining above its short-term moving averages, further strengthening the bullish view. Currently holding a crucial support at ₹184, the stock presents a buying opportunity at ₹190. Traders can look for an upside move towards ₹198, keeping a stop-loss placed at ₹184 to manage risk effectively.

4. Jindal Saw Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Jindal Saw Ltd at ₹255 keeping Stoploss at ₹250 for a target price of ₹264.

Similarly, Jindal Saw has also demonstrated a positive reversal on its daily chart. The stock has formed a Morning Star pattern, which is a reliable bullish reversal signal after a downward phase. Jindal Saw is respecting its 20-day EMA, suggesting that fresh buying interest is returning at lower levels. With a strong support zone around ₹250, the stock is favorably positioned for a buy at ₹255, aiming for a target of ₹264. A protective stop-loss should be maintained at ₹250.

5 ITC Ltd - Dngre recommends buying ITC at ₹426 keeping Stoploss at ₹ ₹418 for a target price of ₹435.

ITC has exhibited a Hammer candlestick formation near its important support area, indicating that the recent selling pressure may have exhausted. The stock is also holding well above its 50-day EMA, adding further conviction to the bullish setup. With the current market price around ₹426 and support firmly placed at ₹418, a buying opportunity emerges for a potential move towards ₹435. Traders are advised to keep a stop-loss at ₹418 to safeguard against unexpected downside movements.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Archean Chemical Industries Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Archean Chemical Industries Ltd at around ₹656.70 for a Target of ₹692 keeping Stop loss at ₹640.

The stock has witnessed a decent surge in recent times and after a short period of consolidation, has once again improved the bias with a positive bullish candle formation moving past the 200-period MA at ₹646 level, further strengthening the trend. With the RSI indicating strength, it can continue with the positive move. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of ₹692 keeping the stop loss of ₹640 level.

7. Hexaware Technologies Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying Hexaware Technologies at around ₹704.85 for a target price of ₹740 keeping Stop loss: 688.

The stock after witnessing a significant correction has taken support near the ₹620 zone and with a decent pullback exhibited with currently indicating bullish candle formation has improved the bias to anticipate for further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated a positive trend reversal from the oversold zone and currently is well placed having much upside potential visible, to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of ₹740 level keeping the stop loss of ₹688 level.

8 Delhivery Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Delhivery at around ₹304.90 for a target price of ₹320 keeping a Stoploss at ₹297.

The stock has recently indicated a strong pullback from the ₹238 zone to move past the important 50-EMA level at ₹273 to improve the bias and currently with the undertone maintained strong with bullish candle pattern indicated, we anticipate for further rise in the coming days. With the RSI indicating strength, we expect further rise in the stock having much upside potential from current rate. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of ₹320 keeping the stop loss of ₹297 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.