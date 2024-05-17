Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday — May 17
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these eight shares — Welspun Enterprises, Triveni Turbine, Chambal Fertilizers, ICICI Pru, Power Grid, Chalet Hotels, HCC, and LIC Housing Finance
Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed higher on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 index gaining 203 points and the BSE Sensex surging 676 points. The Bank Nifty index also ended on a high note, up by 289 points. Cash market volumes on the NSE reached ₹1.17 lakh crore, the highest since May 03. The small-cap index outperformed the frontline indices, and the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.32:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started