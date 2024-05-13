Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — May 13
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended eight buy or sell stocks for today — Tube Investments, Polycab, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Laurus Labs, Power Grid, and CUB
Stock market today: Despite the Nifty 50 index ending higher on Friday, the Indian stock market had its worst week in nearly two months due to nervous election-related unloading. The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,055, the BSE Sensex at 72,664, and the Nifty Bank index at 47,421. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell about 13% to Rs.0.87 lakh crpre. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty, and the advance-decline ratio rose sharply to 1.84:1.
