Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — May 16
Stocks to buy today: Market experts have recommended these eight buy or sell stocks for today — V Guard, Vesuvius India, IOC, NTPC, Persistent System, Praj Industries, Amara Raja Energy, and Olectra Green
Stock market today: The Indian stock market, despite strong global cues, snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index closed at the 22,200 mark, the BSE Sensex closed at the 72,987 mark, and the Bank Nifty index finished at 47,687. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose about 9 percent to Rs.1.01 lakh crore. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio remained firm at 1.46:1.
