Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — May 28
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these eight shares today — IHC, Infosys, BoB, Voltas, Godrej Consumer Products, Jindal Saw, Band of India, and AU Bank
Stock market today: Despite strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended flat on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 24 points lower at 22,932 after touching a new peak of 23,110 mark. The BSE Sensex ended 19 points lower at the 75,390 mark after touching a new lifetime high of 76,009. However, the Bank Nifty index gained 310 points and closed at 49,281. Cash market volumes on the NSE were flat compared to the previous day. The mid-cap index closed 0.63 percent higher even as the advance-decline ratio remained negative at 0.62:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started