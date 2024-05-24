Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to have a negative start on Friday's trading session, amid weak global cues.

The Indian benchmark indices is off to a tepid start, based on Gift Nifty's trends. The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,966.00, a discount of around 42 points from the previous closing of the Nifty futures, at 23,008.00

The Nifty 50 ended over 22,900 on Thursday, marking a new high for the domestic equities indices.

The Nifty 50 closed 369.85 points, or 1.64%, higher at 75,418.04, while the Sensex surged 1,196.98 points, or 1.61%, to conclude at 22,967.65.

The headline index saw a record rise, according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, with prominent industries like banking and autos outperforming. Bond rates should decrease as a result of the RBI's historic payout, which is comparable to an indirect rate drop. Thanks in part to the robust increase shown by the composite HSBC PMI data for May, the broader market continued to be optimistic. The early arrival of the southwest monsoon has helped the domestic market, which has lagged behind other emerging markets in the previous two months.

Trade setup for Friday

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 saw a clear breakthrough above its extended consolidation on the daily timeframe, indicating a sharp uptick in confidence. The index is only 7 points shy of 23,000 after making a calculated move in that direction. After a sizable green candle formed on the daily chart, the trend seemed to be quite strong. In the short run, the index may go towards 23,500 if it stays above 23,000. Support is placed at 22,800 on the bottom end; the strength may hold as long as it stays above 22,800.

Buy or sell stock ideas by experts

Buy or sell stocks for today comes from Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking and Shiju Koothupalakkal of Prabhudas Lilladher. Under the names of the experts, these stocks are arranged and further described.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's shares to buy today

Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

1. Shriram Finance Ltd: Buy at ₹ 2,400, target ₹ 2,510, stop loss ₹ 2,350

The stock after the consolidation has indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias, and with the RSI gradually on the rise, indicating strength, it has indicated a trend reversal with much upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. We suggest buying the stock for an initial upside target of ₹2,510, keeping the stop loss of ₹2,350.

2. Tata Motors Ltd: Buy at ₹ 962, target ₹ 1,000, stop loss ₹ 942

The stock has indicated a pullback, with a positive candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias and anticipate a further rise. The RSI is currently well placed and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy, with a potential upside move anticipated in the coming days. We suggest buying the stock for an initial upside target of 1,000 while keeping the stop loss of ₹942.

3. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd: Buy at ₹ 939, target ₹ 977, stop loss ₹ 918

The stock, after the consolidation taking support near the 838 zone, has indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias, and with the RSI gradually on the rise, indicating strength, it has indicated a trend reversal with much upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. We suggest to buy the stock for an initial upside target of ₹977, keeping the stop loss of ₹918.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

4. Bajaj Auto Ltd: Buy at ₹ 8,963.45, target ₹ 9,470, stop loss ₹ 8,700

As of May 23, 2024, Bajaj Auto is presently trading at ₹8,963. It has recently broken out of a daily trendline with significant volume. This upward momentum is supported by a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart, accompanied by robust trading volume. These patterns underscore a resilient upward trajectory in the stock.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53.83 and is trending upward, indicating a significant surge in buying momentum. Both RSI and Stochastic RSI in the overbought region suggest that positional traders may consider holding their positions and implementing a trailing stop-loss.

The overall trend for Bajaj Auto is bullish, with confluence from various technical indicators reinforcing the optimistic outlook. Given these signals, there is potential for the stock to attain target prices of ₹9,470 in the near term.

It is advisable to consider buying on dips, particularly around ₹8,800, to capitalise on potential retracements in the stock price. To prudently manage risk, implementing a stop-loss (SL) at ₹8,700 is recommended. This precautionary measure is crucial to safeguard investments in the event of an unexpected market reversal.

5. State Bank of India (SBI): Buy at ₹ 832.10, target ₹ 870, stop loss ₹ 812

State Bank of India is currently positioned at a crucial juncture in its trading dynamics. With a robust support base at 812 levels, near its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the stock stands resilient. Trading at approximately 832.10 levels, SBIN exhibits strength by maintaining levels above key moving averages.

The charts unveil a minor resistance barrier at 840 levels, a threshold the stock needs to surpass to pave the way for an upward trajectory. A successful breach of this resistance can potentially propel State Bank of India towards its target price of 870 and beyond. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at a comfortable 61.67 further bolsters the case for strength in the stock.

Investors and traders alike should closely monitor State Bank of India's performance around the noted levels, as a breakout from the resistance can signify a bullish phase, offering potential opportunities for those eyeing upward movements in the stock.

Based on the above technical analysis we recommend buying State Bank of India at current market price of ₹832.10 with a stop loss of ₹812 for the target of ₹870.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

