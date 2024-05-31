Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — May 31
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — Dixon Technologies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, PNB Housing Finance, BEL, and Escorts
Stock market today: Despite strong buying in banking stocks, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fifth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 216 points and closed at 22,488, while the BSE Sensex shed 617 points and ended at 73,885. However, the Bank Nifty index gained 181 points and closed at 48,682. The mid-cap index crashed 1.21 percent in the broad market, whereas the small-cap index nosedived 1.33 percent.
