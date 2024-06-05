Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — June 5
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — Heritage Foods, Dabur, Marico, McDowell-N, and Tata Consumer
Stock market today: Following the sell-off trigger after the disappointing Lok Sabha Election results, the Indian stock market crashed heavily on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index tumbled to its worst-ever session in over four years. The 50-stock index crashed 1379 points and finished at 21,884. The BSE Sensex tanked 4,389 points and ended at 72,079. The Bank Nifty index nosedived 4,051 points and closed at 46,928. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose to a record high of ₹2.71 lakh crore. The broad market indices fell more than the frontline Indian indices even as the advance-decline ratio touched a low of 0.10:1 – the lowest since March 13, 2024.
