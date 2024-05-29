Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — May 29
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying five buy or sell stocks for today — Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, Muthoot Finance, HCL Tech, and Kotak Mahindra Bank
Stock market today: Following weak global cues, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third straight session. The Nifty 50 index, which represents the performance of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian companies, went down 44 points and closed at 22,888, whereas the BSE Sensex, which is a benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange, shed 220 points and closed at 75,170. The Bank Nifty index, which represents the performance of the banking sector, lost 139 points and finished at 49,142. Cash market volumes on the NSE, which is the National Stock Exchange of India, fell nearly 16 percent compared to the previous day. The broad market indices fell more than the Nifty, even as the advance-decline ratio, which measures the number of advancing stocks to the number of declining stocks, dropped sharply to 0.4:1, indicating a bearish market sentiment."
