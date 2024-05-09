Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, four stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — May 9
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended four buy or sell stocks for today — SBI, ABB India, BEL, and Dr Lal Pathlabs
Stock market today: Despite strong global sentiment on growing UK hopes of interest-rate cuts, the Indian stock market remained sideways throughout the Wednesday session. The Nifty 50 index finished flat at 22,302, the BSE Sensex ended 45 points lower at 73,466, whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 264 points and closed at the 48,021 mark. The India VIX Index finished at 17.08 after climbing to a new 52-week high of 18.32. However, the broad market witnessed buying interest of Dalal Street bulls. The BSE small-cap index finished 0.50 percent higher, whereas the mid-cap index shot up to 0.78 percent. The advance-decline ratio rose to 1.36:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started