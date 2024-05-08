Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, four stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — May 8
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended four buy or sell stocks for today — Supreme Industries, Siemens, Westlife Foodworld, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions
Stock market today: After showing a sideways movement (a term used to describe a market that is neither trending up nor down) with a weak bias (a slight inclination towards a particular direction) on Monday, the Indian stock market slipped into the weakness zone (a period of declining prices) with range-bound action (a situation where the price of a security trades in a narrow band) and ended lower on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index dipped 140 points and closed at the 22,302 mark, the BSE Sensex corrected 383 points and closed at the 73,511 level, while the Bank Nifty index lost 609 points and finished at the 48,285 mark.
