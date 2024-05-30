Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX Index, five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — May 30
Stock market today: Experts have recommended these five buy or sell stocks for today — Bajaj Auto, Zydus Wellness, Bharat Forge, Oberoi Realty, and Divi's Laboratories
Stock market today: On account of weak global cues due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fourth straight session. The Nifty 50 index lost 183 points and closed at 22,704, the BSE Sensex finished 667 points lower at 74,502 whereas the Bank Nifty index crashed 640 points and ended at 48,501. Cash market volumes on the NSE were flat at Rs.1.03 lakh crore. The broad market indices fell less than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio improved to 0.74:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started