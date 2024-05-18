Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, three stocks to buy or sell on Saturday - May 18
Stocks to buy today: Expert has recommended buying these three stocks — Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and ITC Ltd.
Stock market today: Today the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold a special live trading session. During this session, there will be an intraday shift in the Equity and Equity Derivatives Segments from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery Site (DR). This special live trading session, which serves as a demonstration for their thorough preparation, will be divided into two separate parts. The first session is planned to begin at 9:15 IST and end at 10:00 IST, while the second session will run from 11:30 IST to 12:30 IST.
