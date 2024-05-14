Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX today, eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — May 14
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended eights buy or sell stocks for today — Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, SBI, Federal Bank, HCL Tech, GMR Infra, Olectra Green, and BHEL
Stock market today: Despite a downturn in morning session, the Indian stock market showcased its resilience by demonstrating a significant recovery, closing higher on Monday. The Nifty 50 index concluded 48 points higher at 22,104, while the BSE Sensex ended 111 points higher at 72,776. The Bank Nifty index surged 333 points and settled at 47,754. Notably, cash market volumes on the NSE escalated to Rs.0.98 lakh crore. Although the small-cap index ended slightly lower and the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.70:1, the overall market recovery is a promising sign for potential trades, underlining the market's resilience.
