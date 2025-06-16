Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Israel-Iran conflict; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 16 June 2025

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index, during the week ended 13 June 2025, ended slightly over 1% lower at 24,718. The Bank Nifty, too, shed 1.8% to end at 55,527.35, while realty, FMCG, metals, and auto also saw profit booking, though IT and pharma were among some gainers. In the broader markets, mid- and small-caps also ended more than 1% lower.

Trade Setup for Monday As long as the MNifty-50 Index remains below 24,850, weak sentiment is likely to continue and could retest the level of 24,500. A breach of 24,500 could accelerate selling pressure, and the index could slip to 24,300, said Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

For Bank Nifty, the key support zone is between 55,000 and 55,200, added Athawale.

Global Markets and Israel-Iran conflict Looking ahead, markets are likely to remain volatile amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and crucial central bank meetings. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision will be closely tracked, as market participants look for clarity on the timing and magnitude of potential rate cuts, especially in light of mixed economic signals, said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Domestically, the focus will remain on the progress of the monsoon, crude oil price trends, WPI inflation data, and FII activity, added Mishra.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager, Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has given three stock picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1. RPG Life Sciences Ltd.—Bagadia recommends buying RPG Life Sciences, or RPGLIFE, at around ₹2341.5, keeping Stoploss at ₹2250 for a target price of ₹2500

RPGLIFE, which is currently trading at 2341.5, exhibits a strong uptrend, supported by its consistent position above key exponential moving averages (EMAs). Recent price action indicates a consolidation phase and shows strong signs of an impending breakout from its consolidation phase. The technical indicators are aligning for a potential fresh upside rally. The descending trend line drawn from its earlier swing high in October 2023 has acted as a dynamic resistance zone. Today’s price action marks a decisive breakout above this trend line, which could indicate a fresh bullish momentum.

2. Goodluck India Ltd.—Bagadia recommends Buying Goodluck India, or GOODLUCK, at around ₹997.5, keeping stop-loss at ₹960 for a target price of ₹1070

GOODLUCK is currently trading at 997.5, exhibits a strong uptrend and bullish breakout on the daily chart, and is supported by its consistent position above key exponential moving averages (EMAs). Technically, GOODLUCK is forming a strong bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. The price structure indicates strong institutional interest and suggests further upside potential in the coming sessions. Recent price action indicates a consolidation phase following a notable rally, with the stock maintaining levels near the 20-day EMA.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Steel Authority of India Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying Steel Authority of India Ltd., or SAIL, at around ₹128, keeping a stop loss at ₹124 for a target price of ₹138.

A short-term trend analysis of the stock reveals encouraging technical signals that suggest a potential bullish reversal. On the short-term chart, a prominent bullish engulfing candlestick pattern has emerged, signaling a shift in momentum from selling pressure to buying interest. Adding strength to this view, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recently entered the oversold zone, indicating that the stock may be poised for a rebound from current levels. This confluence of technical indicators increases the likelihood of a near-term price retracement.

4. State Bank of India—Dongre recommends buying State Bank of India (SBI) at around ₹793, keeping stop-loss at ₹782 for a target price of ₹815

In the recent short-term trend analysis, the stock has shown signs of a potential bullish retracement, supported by emerging technical indicators. A reversal pattern on the chart suggests the possibility of an upward move, with a near-term target around Rs.815.

The stock is currently trading at Rs.793, having established a strong support base at Rs.782. This level has held firm in recent sessions, underscoring its importance as a key demand zone.

5. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying Hindustan Aeronautics, or HAL, at around ₹5035, keeping stop-loss at ₹4950 for a target price of ₹5200.

A recent short-term analysis of the stock reveals the emergence of a bullish reversal pattern on the chart, indicating a possible near-term price rebound. This formation suggests the potential for a move towards the Rs.5200 level, supported by improving price action.

The stock is currently trading at Rs.5035 while holding above a key support zone at Rs.4950, which has acted as a reliable floor in recent sessions. This support level reinforces the bullish bias and provides a favorable base for a potential upward move.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying PARAS DEFENCE at around ₹1618 for a target price of ₹1710, keeping stop loss at ₹1585.

The stock after the short period of consolidation has once again indicated a positive candle formation with significant volume participation to improve the bias, and we can anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has shown signs of reversal to anticipate a positive trend reversal, and with the chart setup looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹1710 level, keeping the stop loss at the ₹1585 level.

7. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS at around ₹193.70 for a target price of ₹210, keeping Stop loss: at ₹189

The stock has witnessed a short period of correction after the steep rise, with bias overall maintained strong and currently once again indicating a reversal with a higher bottom formation on the daily chart, which has improved the bias to anticipate further upward movement in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected from the highly overbought zone, and one can expect further gains. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹210, keeping the stop loss at the ₹189 level.

8. Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying TILAKNAGAR INDS at around ₹371.50 for a target price of ₹395, keeping the stop loss at ₹364

The stock after the consolidation has indicated a bullish candle formation with huge volume participation visible to anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the overbought zone and is currently well placed, indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy, and with much upside potential visible, it can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 395 level, keeping the stop loss at 364 level.