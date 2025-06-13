Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Israel-Iran conflict; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 13 June 2025

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty=50 Index lost more than 1% to end at 24,888.20 on an expiry day, when multiple global cues and rising crude prices impacted the markets. The Bank Nifty, at 56,082.56, was down 0.67%, and most sectors, led by realty, auto, ended in the red. The broader indices also saw an early 2% correction.

Trade Setup for Friday Immediate support for the Nifty is now seen at 24,750, followed by 24,500. On the higher side, the previous support band of 25,000-25,050 could now interchange its role as a resistance band, indicating that any bounce attempts might face selling pressure around these levels, as per Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities.

The revised support would move higher to the previous all-time high of 56,100 followed by 55,500 levels, while the pivot resistance is placed at 57,700 levels as per Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities

Global Markets and outlook The US dollar index slipped to a seven-week low following softer-than-expected US inflation data that could support the case for a Federal rate cut. Meanwhile, in a positive development on the domestic front, India’s retail inflation cooled to 2.82% (vs expected 3%) in May- its lowest level in over six years. Overall, we expect the market to remain in a consolidation mode, tracking global market cues and developments on the US-India trade deal, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Arvind Fashions Ltd.

Israel-Iran conflict An Israeli military official has confirmed the attack, saying that it has targeted “dozens” of sites across Iran, Reuters reported. The Israeli military said it has launched a preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear program.

According to a report by Axios, Israel’s defence minister declared a state of emergency throughout Israel. Iran had previously vowed to respond to any attack.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stock picks.

These Include Subros Ltd, Krishana Phoschem Limited, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Indian Bank, Vimta Labs Ltd and Asian Granito India Ltd or ASIAN TILES

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Subros Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying SUBROS at around ₹ 859 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 825 for a target price of ₹ 920. SUBROS showcases a strong bullish momentum, the stock has now broken out of a long consolidation phase and is displaying strong price structure, firmly above all key exponential moving averages. The stock formed a bullish candle with a wide trading range and closed near the higher end, suggesting strong intraday demand. SUBROS had been trading sideways between ₹540– ₹620 for several months before staging a powerful breakout in late May.

2. Krishana Phoschem Limited - Bagadia recommends buying KRISHANA at around ₹490.05 keeping Stoploss at ₹470 for a target price of ₹525.

KRISHANA showcases a strong bullish momentum, evident from a substantial upward movement and a significant closing around ₹490.05. The stock has been experiencing robust buying interest, the stock has shown consistent higher highs and higher lows, a classic pattern of a strong uptrend. The stock shows a parabolic uptrend since mid-March 2025. The slope of EMAs is steeply upward, especially the EMA-20 and EMA-50, which are acting as dynamic supports.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Vijaya Diagnostic Centre or VIJAYA at around ₹960, keeping Stoploss at ₹945 for a target price of ₹995.

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 960 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 945. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 995 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 945 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. Radico Khaitan Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Radico Khaitan or RADICO at around Rs 2580, keeping Stoploss at ₹2635 for a target price of ₹2680.

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 2580 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 2635. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 2680 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 2635 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Indian Bank - Dongre recommends buying Indian Bank at around ₹625 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 615 for a target price of ₹645.

In the latest short-term technical analysis, stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 625 and holding above a key support level at ₹615. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 615 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 645, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Arvind Fashions Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying ARVIND FASHIONS at around ₹ 483 for a target price of ₹520, keeping Stop loss at ₹474.

The stock has indicated a consolidation breakout above the ₹476 zone with a bullish candle formation accompanied with huge volume participation visible to improve the bias and expecting for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well placed and has signalled a buy with much upside potential movement anticipated and with the chart technically well positioned.

7. Vimta Labs Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Vimta Labs Ltd or VIMTA LABS at around ₹1003 for Target price of ₹1045 keeping Stop loss at ₹980.

The stock has indicated a decent pullback with positive candle formation on the daily chart moving past the 50EMA level at ₹985 zone to improve the bias and with the chart set up looking attractive, can anticipate for further rise. The RSI has been well positioned and signalling a buy has much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹1045 keeping the stop loss of ₹980 level.

8. Asian Granito India Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Asian Granito India or ASIAN TILES at around ₹64.60 for a target price of ₹70 keeping Stop loss at ₹63.

The stock has recently gained strength with series of higher bottom formation visible on the daily chart and with currently has moved past the 200 period MA at ₹63 level to strengthen the bias and accompanied by decent volume participation, one can expect for further upward movement in the coming days. The RSI has indicated strength and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹70 level keeping the stop loss of ₹63 level.