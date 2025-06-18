Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Israel-Iran war; eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday—18 June 2025

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index, continuing its consolidation phase, ended at 24,853.40, down 0.37% on Tuesday. The Bank Nifty, at 55,714.15, also shed 0.41% to 55,714.15 levels. Most other sectors were led by pharma and metals. The IT sector was the only exception, gaining around 0.7%. In the broader markets, mid- and small caps lost 0.6-0.7%.

Trade Setup for Wednesday The Nifty failed in its attempt to breach the crucial resistance level of 25,000 and technically remains in a consolidation phase positionally. Traders should keep a close eye on 24,700, which is likely to act as a key support level on the downside, as per Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Key supports for Bank Nifty are placed around 54,500-54,000 levels, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets and Israel-Iran war Caution deepened after US President Donald Trump cut short his G7 visit amid the escalating Middle East crisis, urging Iranians to evacuate Tehran immediately. Media reports of possible US tariffs on pharma imports are likely to keep Indian pharma stocks under pressure, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Meanwhile, IT stocks may see renewed interest ahead of the US Fed meeting scheduled for June 18. Going forward, market direction will be guided by global cues, with volatility expected around key central bank announcements as well as geopolitical developments, added Khemka.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager, Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has given three stock picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1. TD Power Systems Ltd. Bagadia recommends buying TD Power Systems, or TDPOWERSYS, at around ₹518.8, keeping stop-loss at ₹499 for a target price of ₹555

TDPOWERSYS, which is currently trading at 518.8, exhibits a near retest of recent swing highs and signals bullish continuation following a brief consolidation on the daily chart, supported by its consistent position above key exponential moving averages (EMAs). Recent price action indicates the stock maintaining levels near the 20-day EMA. The reclaim of the 20-day EMA is especially noteworthy, as it often signifies a shift from bearish to bullish sentiment.

2. Supreme Petrochem Ltd.—Bagadia recommends buying Supreme Petrochem, or SPLPETRO, at around ₹800, keeping Stoploss at ₹770 for target price ₹855

SPLPETRO is currently positioned at 800 levels and witnessed a sharp rally on Tuesday. The price action marks a decisive breakout above the short-term consolidation zone, with increased volumes supporting the bullish move. This rally reflects fresh buying interest as the stock crossed major resistance near ₹770 levels convincingly. SPLPETRO has shown remarkable strength after reclaiming its 200-day EMA last month and continuing its upward trajectory.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Power Finance Corporation Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying Power Finance Corporation, or PFC, for a target price of ₹404, keeping stop-loss at around ₹394 for a target price of ₹425.

A short-term trend analysis of the stock reveals encouraging technical signals that suggest a potential bullish reversal. On the short-term chart, a prominent bullish engulfing candlestick pattern has emerged, signaling a shift in momentum from selling pressure to buying interest. Adding strength to this view, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recently entered the oversold zone, indicating that the stock may be poised for a rebound from current levels. This confluence of technical indicators increases the likelihood of a near-term price retracement.

4. Federal Bank Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying Federal Bank, or FEDERALBNK, at around ₹205, keeping stop-loss at around ₹198 for a target price of ₹215

In the recent short-term trend analysis, the stock has shown signs of a potential bullish retracement, supported by emerging technical indicators. A reversal pattern on the chart suggests the possibility of an upward move, with a near-term target around Rs.215.

5. Tata Chemicals Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying Tata Chemicals, or TATACHEM, at around ₹935, keeping Stoploss at ₹920 for a target price of ₹975.

A recent short-term analysis of the stock reveals the emergence of a bullish reversal pattern on the chart, indicating a possible near-term price rebound. This formation suggests the potential for a move towards the Rs.975 level, supported by improving price action.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE)—Koothupalakkal recommends buying Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) at around ₹3173 for a target price of ₹3300, keeping stop loss at ₹3120

The stock, having maintained a strong uptrend, has indicated a higher bottom formation after a short period of correction, with a decent pullback to improve the bias, and can carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected from the highly overbought zone and currently is well placed. With strength indicated and with upside potential visible, we expect further gains. With the chart technically well positioned, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹3300 level, keeping the stop loss at the ₹3120 level.

7. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS at around ₹201 for a target price of ₹215, keeping the stop loss at ₹196.

The stock has recently witnessed a strong spurt and is currently indicating a higher bottom formation, taking support near the ₹178 zone, has once again picked up with decent pullback visible, and further rise is anticipated in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the highly overbought zone and has once again signaled a buy. We expect further upward movement. With the chart technically looking strong, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹215, keeping the stop loss at the ₹196 level.

8. Universal Cables Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying UNIVERSAL CABLES at around ₹680 for a target price of ₹720, keeping stop loss at around RS 665

The stock has indicated a breakout with decent volume participation and has gained strength to expect further upward movement in the coming days. The RSI is well positioned with strength indicated and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹720, keeping the stop loss at the ₹665 level.