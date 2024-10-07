Stock market today: The sharp pullback in the markets, led by the Israel-Iran War, meant that the Nifty-50 index ended down 4.4% Week on Week. The Sensex, at 81,688.45, also ended with similar cuts. Metals and IT were the top outperformers, while Realty & Autos were the top underperformers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank Nifty, at 51462.05, too, ended with 4.6% week-on-week losses. The mid-cap index lost around 3.1% and the small-cap index lost 1.8%, outperforming large-caps.

Trade setup for Monday Over the past week, Nifty fell retracing the gains of several weeks. This is a negative sign, though oversold conditions may mean a small pullback in the near term, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities. Nifty could now take support at 24753 and later 24420 while 25453 could act as a resistance in the near term, he added

Bank Nifty tested the 20-week moving average 51350 on Friday and index has also reached a crucial support zone. Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan said that he expects a pullback over the next few trading sessions. On the upside, we expect a pullback towards 52200 – 52600. Crucial support zone is placed at 51400 – 51300.

Global market amidst Iran-Israel War Global indices including Asia, Europe and the US were mostly higher on Friday after worsening tensions in the Middle East sent stocks lower on Thursday. While rising crude prices remains a concern the US markets were boosted by the higher than expected non-farm payroll data.

We expect markets to consolidate next week amid cautiousness due to fear of increasing tensions in West Asia. With the start of the earning season next week, stock-specific action will continue, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd .

The RBI's monetary policy will also remain in focus although rate cut is not on the table, commentary will hold great importance.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking recommended two stock picks for Friday. Also, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi suggested three stock ideas for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today Sundaram Finance Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying Sundaram Finance at ₹ 5332.8 keeping stop loss at ₹ 5145.38 for a target price of ₹ 5705 Sundaram Finance is currently trading at ₹5332.8 and has formed a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, indicating a potential reversal from key support levels. The stock has shown a bounce from its support zone, signaling a reversal pattern that is supported by an increase in trading volumes, reflecting a bullish outlook. If SUNDARMFIN sustains above the critical level of ₹5400, it is likely to continue its upward momentum, targeting ₹5705.

2. Info Edge (India) Ltd (Naukri)- Bagadia recommends buying Info Edge (India) (Naukri) shares at ₹8198.65 keeping stop loss at ₹7900 for a target price of ₹8666.

The stock is currently trading at 8198.65 levels. The stock has surged significantly, marking a new high of ₹8,308.90., a positive sign that the upward momentum may continue. This sustained growth is underpinned by positive market sentiment supported by higher trading volumes, which suggests that more investors are confident in the stock's potential.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Reliance Industries Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Reliance Industries Ltd at ₹2770 keeping Stop Loss at ₹2720 for a target price of ₹2850

The Reliance Industries stock having a substantial support at Rs.2720, marking a crucial juncture in its recent trading. Presently, at Rs.2770, the stock has demonstrated a definitive reversal in price action, suggesting a potential continuation of its upward momentum. Traders keen on seizing this opportunity could consider buying and holding the stock, setting a prudent stop loss at Rs.2720. The anticipated target for this trade is Rs.2850, representing the next significant resistance level. This strategy positions traders favorably to capitalize on the stock's anticipated rally in the weeks ahead.

4. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Aurobindo Pharma ₹1460 keepng Stop loss ar ₹1430 with target price at ₹1320.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the Aurobindo Pharma stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 1520. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.1430. Given the current market price of Rs.1460, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 1320.

5 . Piramal Enterprises Ltd . Dongre recommends buying Piramal Enterprises at ₹1032 with Stop Loss at ₹1010 for a target price of ₹1080

On the daily chart of Piramal Enterprises stock, a breakout at the Rs. 1032 price level has been observed, signaling a potential upward trend. Complementing this breakout, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still turning up, indicating increasing buying momentum. Given these technical indicators, traders can consider buying on dips, entering the stock at a lower price point. To manage risk, a stop loss at Rs. 1010 is recommended. The target price for this strategy is Rs. 1080 in the upcoming weeks, suggesting a potential gain as the stock continues its upward trajectory.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

