Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Modi 3.0. Five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — June 10
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — TVS Motor, Trent, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Sobha, and LT Foods
Stock market today: Buoyed by the dovish commentary by the RBI and hike in FY25 GDP growth forecast, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index gained 468 points and closed at 23,290, whereas the BSE Sensex surged 1618 points and ended at 76,693. The Bank Nifty index finished 511 points higher at 49,803. However, the India VIX Index gained 0.49 percent and finished at 16.88. The small-cap index ended 2.18 percent higher in the broad market, whereas the mid-cap index finished 1.28 percent.
