Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Modi cabinet, five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — June 11
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — Zensar Technologies, VA Tech Wabag, PNB, AWL, and LT
Stock market today: Following weak global cues on hotter-than-expected US job data, the Indian stock market ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index edged lower by 30 points and closed at 23,259, whereas the BSE Sensex shed 203 points and ended at 76,490. The Bank Nifty index finished 22 points lower at 49,780 mark. Cash market volumes on the NSE are downward after the excitement over the elections ends. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio remained firm at 1.92:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started