Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Nvidia earnings; 8 stocks to buy on Thursday — 20 November 2025

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices continued their upward movement on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, as heavyweight IT and banking sector stocks rose amid mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.55% higher at 26,052.65 points, compared to 25,910.05 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.61% higher at 85,186.47 points, compared to 84,673.02 points at the previous stock market close.

The overall market capitalisation (M-Cap) of the BSE-listed companies rose to ₹475.6 trillion after Wednesday's market session, compared to ₹474.6 trillion in the previous market close. The Indian stock market investors became ₹1 trillion richer in a single session.

Trade Setup for Thursday Siddhartha Khemka, the Head of Research of Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Nifty 50 ended on a positive note, rising 143 points to close at 26,053 (+0.6%), supported by optimism around the ongoing discussions on the India–US trade deal.”

“Expectations that the negotiations may move in a favourable direction provided a lift to export-oriented sectors and helped maintain a steady undertone through the day. Despite the headline strength, the broader market performance remained largely neutral,” said the stock market expert.

“Looking ahead, focus will be on the U.K. and European Consumer Price Index (CPI) scheduled for release later today and key US jobs data tomorrow. Overall, we expect the market to witness a gradual up-move with a cautious undertone as the global macro data unfolds and the market awaits the conclusion of the first phase of the India-US trade deal,” said Khemka.

Meanwhile, Nvidia reported revenue of $57 billion in the third quarter, a 22% increase from the previous quarter and a 62% year-over-year (YoY) increase. Its net income rose 65% to $31.91 billion, up from $19.31 billion in the same period last year. The company forecasts $65 billion in sales for Q4, surpassing analyst estimates of $62 billion. Nvidia shares rose 4% after the announcement.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, has suggested three stocks for Thursday.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, also recommended three stocks for 19 November 2025.

These stocks include PB Fintech, Cigniti Technologies, Cyient, Bajaj Finance, Astral, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Bharat Forge.

Sumeet Bagadia stocks to buy today 1. PB Fintech Ltd (POLICYBZR): Buy at ₹1,850; Target price at ₹1,990; Stop loss at ₹1,785.

POLICYBZR has delivered a strong bullish move, closing at 1,850.70, up notably for the session and finishing near the day’s high — clearly signalling renewed buying momentum and strengthening investor sentiment. The stock experienced a steady and decisive upward move from the 1,760–1,780 zone, extending its developing uptrend and marking one of its most constructive daily performances in recent weeks.

From a technical perspective, POLICYBZR has broken above its recent supply zone near 1,830–1,840, confirming a bullish continuation setup. The stock is now trading comfortably above all key EMAs, with the shorter-term moving averages crossing and holding above the longer-term ones. This bullish alignment reflects a strong underlying trend and reinforces the ongoing upward momentum.

The breakout has been supported by healthy volume participation, indicating active accumulation by both institutional and retail participants. This price–volume confirmation strengthens the bullish outlook, showing that buyers are firmly defending lower levels and pushing the stock into a higher range. The pattern of higher lows forming over the recent weeks further validates the emerging positive sentiment and improving trend structure.

Momentum indicators also remain supportive, with the overall price setup showing robust demand around the 1,760–1,770 (20/50 EMA zone). This region now acts as a strong support base, offering stability and forming an important platform for the next possible leg higher.

Given the current technical setup, POLICYBZR appears well-positioned to extend its gains toward 1,990 in the near term. Any mild retracement toward 1,830–1,820 should be considered a buy-on-dips opportunity, provided the stop loss at 1,785 is maintained.

2. Cigniti Technologies Ltd (CIGNITITEC): Buy at ₹1,793; Target price at ₹1,919; Stop loss at ₹1,725.

CIGNITITEC has delivered a strong bullish performance, closing at 1,793.90, up sharply for the session and finishing near the day’s high — clearly indicating aggressive buying interest and renewed momentum. The stock has shown a decisive upward move from the 1,720–1,730 zone, continuing its positive trajectory and reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend.

From a technical standpoint, CIGNITITEC has decisively reclaimed and closed above its key resistance region around 1,760–1,780, confirming a bullish continuation setup. The stock is currently trading above all major EMAs, with the shorter-term EMAs positioned above the longer-term ones, forming a classic bullish alignment. This structure reflects a strong underlying trend and sustained buying momentum.

The day’s breakout is supported by healthy volume participation, indicating active accumulation by market participants. This price-volume confirmation adds conviction to the recent up-move, suggesting that bulls are firmly in control, consistently defending dips and pushing the price to new short-term highs. The chart also shows a series of higher highs and higher lows, further validating the strength of the ongoing trend.

Momentum indicators remain in the bullish zone without signs of reversal or exhaustion, suggesting that the uptrend still has room to extend. The support zone has now shifted higher, with 1,720–1,680 emerging as a strong demand area — providing a solid cushion for any near-term pullbacks and positioning the stock for further upside.

Given the current technical setup, CIGNITITEC appears well-placed to extend its rally toward 1,919 in the near term. Any mild retracement toward 1,760–1,740 should be viewed as a buy-on-dips opportunity, as long as price holds above the key support and stop loss level of 1,725.

Ganesh Dongre stocks to buy today 3. Cyient Ltd (CYIENT): Buy at ₹1,152; Target price at ₹1,200; Stop loss at ₹1,120.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹1,200.

At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹1,120. Given the current market price of ₹1,152, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹1,200.

4. Bajaj Finance Ltd (BAJFINANCE): Buy at ₹1,005; Target price at ₹1,050; Stop loss at ₹990.

We have seen major support in this stock around ₹990. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the ₹1,005 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of ₹1,050, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of ₹990 for the target price of ₹1,050 in the upcoming weeks.

5. Astral Ltd (ASTRAL): Buy at ₹1,440; Target price at ₹1,500; Stop loss at ₹1,420.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around ₹1,500. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at ₹1,420.

Given this scenario, there is potential for the stock to rebound towards the ₹1,500 level in the near future. Traders are advised to consider taking a long position, with a strategic stop loss set at ₹1,420 to manage risk effectively. The target price for this trade is ₹1,500, reflecting the anticipated upward movement based on the identified technical.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal stocks to buy today 6. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (SONACOMS): Buy at ₹506.95; Target price at ₹530; Stop loss at ₹495.

The stock, after consolidating for a while above the important 200-period MA at the 477 level, has indicated a breakout above the resistance zone of the 500 level to further improve the bias and can expect further upward movement in the coming sessions. The RSI is maintained strongly, with further upside movement anticipated. Given the chart's technical look, we suggest buying the stock with an upside target of 530, while keeping the stop-loss at the 495 level.

7. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (MOTHERSON): Buy at ₹112; Target price at ₹120; Stop loss at ₹109.

The stock has picked up well from the strong support level of the 102 zone, improving the bias and moving past the important 50EMA at the 105 level, with a currently positive candle formation, which indicates another fresh round of momentum anticipation for further rise in the coming days. The RSI is on the rise, indicating strength, and with much upside potential visible, it can continue the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock with an upside target of 120, while keeping the stop-loss at the 109 level.

8. Bharat Forge Ltd (BHARATFORG): Buy at ₹1,446; Target price at ₹1,510; Stop loss at ₹1,415.

The stock has indicated a rising trend, characterised by a series of higher bottom formation patterns on the daily chart, which improves the bias. A currently bullish candle has indicated a breakout above the 1,415 zone, further strengthening the trend and anticipating a rise in the coming days. The RSI has gathered strength and has the potential to continue the positive move. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock with an upside target of ₹1,510, while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,415.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee