Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q1 results 2024, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q1 results 2024, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Asit Manohar

  • Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — Zydus Wellness, Voltamp, Coromandel International, Exide Industries, and IRCTC

Stock market today: The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be positive, say experts.

Stock market today: Despite strong global market sentiments on the US Fed rate cut buzz, the Indian stock market remained sideways on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index finished marginally higher at 24,168, whereas the BSE Sensex went off 53 points and closed at 79,478. The Bank Nifty index crashed 443 points and ended at 52,290. However, the broad market outperformed the frontline indices on Dalal Street. The small-cap index ended 0.70 percent higher while the mid-cap index went up 0.75 percent in the previous session.

Trade setup for Monday

On the outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "Previously, a similar type of formation on 24th June has resulted in a sustainable upside move for the subsequent week. This is a positive indication. The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be positive. There is a possibility of an upside breakout hurdle around 24,400 to 24,500 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 24,170 levels."

On the outlook for Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "The Bank Nifty opened with a gap down and remained under pressure throughout the day, led by HDFC Bank. Finally, Bank Nifty settled the day negatively at 52,660 levels. From a technical standpoint, the index is consolidating in the band of 52,000-53,200. Either side's breakout will set the index's further direction."

Unveiling the Indian stock market strategy for intraday trading, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal, said, “After a run-up of ~7% in the last month, we expect the market to consolidate at a higher zone. In this week, we expect stock and sector-specific action as the market starts taking cues from Q1FY25 earnings. On the macro front, investors will look for inflation data that India, the US, and China will release."

Q1 results today

Q1FY25 earnings season has begun, and three listed companies are going to declare their Q1 results 2024 today. Those three listed entities are Shalby, Khoobsurat, and SecUR Credentia.

Buy or sell stock ideas by experts

Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended buying these five buy-or-sell stocks: Zydus Wellness, Voltamp, Coromandel International, Exide Industries, and IRCTC.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] Zydus Wellness: Buy at 2118.25, target 2222, stop loss 2050.

The analysis suggests a positive outlook for ZYDUSWELL based on the daily chart. The stock has shown a consistent higher high and higher low pattern over the past five days, with a recent breakout above the neckline indicating a potential upward movement. The increase in trading volume and the stock trading above the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for the short term of 2105 further support a bullish scenario.

2] Voltamp Transformers: Buy at 13219.85, target 13950, stop loss 12780.

VOLTAMP is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, currently trading at an all-time high of 13468.90. The recent breakout above the crucial resistance at 12500 levels is a significant technical development supported by robust trading volumes, reinforcing the strength of the stock. The breakthrough suggests a potential continuation of the upward trend, offering an optimistic outlook for investors.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks

3] Coromandel International: Buy at 1580 to 1592, target 1640, stop loss 1555.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around 1640. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at 1555. Given the current market price of 1592, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of 1640.

4] Exide Industries: Buy at 568, target 588, stop loss 545.

We have seen significant support in this stock, around 545. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the 568 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of 588. So, traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of 545 for the target price of 588 in the near term.

5] IRCTC: Buy at 1020 to 1030, target 1070, stop loss 970.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests that the stock's price could temporarily retrace, possibly to around 1070. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at 970.

Given this scenario, the stock could rebound towards the 1070 level in the near future. Traders are advised to consider taking a long position, with a strategic stop loss set at 970, to manage risk effectively. The target price for this trade is 1070, reflecting the anticipated upward movement based on the identified technical signals.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.