Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — Nov 7

Stock Market Today: The markets added to their gains on Wednesday with Nifty-50 index rising 1.12% to 24,484.05 on positive global cues. S&P BSE Sensex also was up 1.13%, ending at 80,378.13. Bank Nifty rising 0.21% to 52,317.40, took a back seat as Realty, Consumer Durables led the rally well supported by Metals, Pharma as all sectoral indices ended in green. Broder indices gained 2% following the trend.

Trade setup for Thursday Nifty has closed above its 10 days EMA for the first time since the start of this down trend, which is a sign of bullish trend reversal. Next resistance for the Nifty is seen in the band of 24,650-24,700 which happens to be the major swing low registered in the month of October, said Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Support for the Nifty now shifts up at 24,300.

Bank Nifty would need a decisive breach above the resistance zone of 52,500 levels to trigger for fresh upward move for next target of 54,400 levels provided the important support zone of 50,600 level is sustained as of now, said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Global market outlook and Q2 Results Today Markets rallied today as Donald Trump took a comfortable lead in US presidential polls crossing the 270 majority mark, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Markets will be reacting on Friday to US Fed and BOE interest rate decision tomorrow. There is an expectation of 25bps rate cut by the Fed committee. We expect markets to see a near term bounce back due to positive sentiments globally.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for Tuesday. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi has suggested three stock ideas for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today 1.Piramal Pharma Ltd- Bagadia recommends recommends buying Piramal Pharma Ltd at ₹293.55 keeping a Stoploss at ₹283 for a target price of ₹311.

Piramal Pharma, currently trading at 293.55, is displaying a strong bullish trend on the daily chart, following a recent breakout above the 285 level. This trend is characterized by a series of higher highs and higher lows, suggesting potential for continued upward momentum. The breakout is further supported by increased trading volume, reinforcing the stock’s positive trajectory. Recently, the stock achieved an all-time high of 307.9. This breakthrough indicates a likely continuation of the uptrend, setting a short-term target of 311 in line with the stock's prevailing bullish movement

2.Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Deepak Fertilisers at ₹1,391.65 keeping Stoploss at ₹1,340 for a target price of ₹1,480.

The daily chart analysis of Deepak Fertilisers reveals a promising outlook for the upcoming week, signaling a sustained upward movement. Notably, the stock has formed a significant higher high and higher low pattern, and the recent upward swing has successfully breached the neckline, establishing a new week high for the stock. This breakout suggests the potential for a substantial follow-through upward movement in the stock price.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Infosys Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Infosys at ₹1,826 with Stoploss at ₹1,790 for a target of ₹1,880.

The stock having a substantial support at Rs.1,790, marking a crucial juncture in its recent trading. Presently, at Rs.1,826, the stock has demonstrated a definitive reversal in price action, suggesting a potential continuation of its upward momentum. Traders keen on seizing this opportunity could consider buying and holding the stock, setting a prudent stop loss at ₹1,790. The anticipated target for this trade is Rs.1,880, representing the next significant resistance level. This strategy positions traders favorably to capitalize on the stock's anticipated rally in the weeks ahead..

4.Ceat Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Ceat Ltd at ₹2,790 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 2,740 for a target price of ₹2,880.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 2,880. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.2,740. Given the current market price of ₹2,790, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 2,880.

5. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Adani Posrts at ₹1,370 keeping Stoploss at ₹1,245 for a target price of ₹1,420.

On the daily chart of this stock, a breakout at the Rs.1,370 price level has been observed, signaling a potential upward trend. Complementing this breakout, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still turning up, indicating increasing buying momentum. Given these technical indicators, traders can consider buying on dips, entering the stock at a lower price point. To manage risk, a stop loss at Rs.1,245 is recommended. The target price for this strategy is Rs.1,420 in the upcoming weeks, suggesting a potential gain as the stock continues its upward trajectory.