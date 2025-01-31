Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell before Economic Survey 2025

Stock Market today: The Benchmark Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE index ended Thursday with gains of 0.37% and 0.30%, respectively, at 23,249.50 and 76,759.81. The Bank Nifty, at 49,311.95, rose 0.30%. Realty, energy, and pharma were other key gainers, while IT and auto lagged. Broader indices ended nearly flat.

Trade Setup for Friday Nifty is encountering resistance around its 20-day EMA at 23,300, and a decisive close above this level is crucial. Otherwise, the index may face renewed pressure and again inch toward the 23,000–22,700 zone, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Bank Nifty index has crossed and sustained above 49,200, making it an immediate support level, while the previous breakdown point of 49,650 which will act as a key hurdle, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

Global Markets, Q3 Results Today, Economic Survey 2025 The Indian markets concluded positively despite fluctuating between gains and losses. The fall in oil prices due to a rise in US inventories and ease in US 10-year yield after the US Fed's hawkish view may decelerate FII outflow. The upcoming budget may be seen as an inflexion point, which will likely reverse the current bearish trend if the policies restore growth and consumption. As the long-term story is intact, investors are focusing on stocks and sectors where operational metrics and valuations are favourable, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Ami Organics Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Ami Organics at ₹2358.65, keeping Stoploss at ₹2260 for a target price of ₹2525

Ami Organicsis presently trading at 2358.65 levels. On the daily chart, the stock has formed a strong bullish momentum candle, signifying a resurgence of strength in its price action. A robust support level is situated at 2260 levels. This confluence of support factors enhances the stock's stability and resilience. Furthermore, it is trading above all the important moving averages, which underscores its overall bullish posture and trend.

2] Swaraj Engines Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Swaraj Engines at ₹3333.35, keeping Stoploss at ₹3200 for a target price of ₹3550

Swaraj is currently positioned at 3333.35 levels and has shown robust upward momentum. The stock’s recent breakout was supported by significant trading volume, indicating strong investor interest. The chart reveals a steady climb, with the 20-day EMA trending upward and converging towards the 50-day and 100-day EMAs. This alignment of moving averages suggests a continuation of the bullish trend if supported by further buying pressure, affirming its inherent strength

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] Syngene International Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Syngene at ₹762, keeping Stoploss at ₹745 for a Target Price of ₹790.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, it was found that the stock is currentlyin an oversold zone. Looking at the daily chart, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹790. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at ₹745. A buying opportunity is emerging, given the current market price of ₹762. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹790.

4] Granules India Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Granules India at ₹560, keeping Stoploss at ₹540 for a target price of ₹595.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹595. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at ₹540. Given the current market price of ₹560, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹595

5] Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Sun Pharma at ₹1740, keeping Stoploss at ₹1715 for a target price of ₹1775.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹1775. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at ₹1715. Given the current market price of ₹1740, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹1775.

