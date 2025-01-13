Stock Market Today: The correction phase in the markets continued during the week ended 10 December 2025, as the benchmark Nifty 50 index ended 2.4% lower Week on Week. The Nifty Bank Index also ended down 4.4%. IT and, to some extent, FMCG were the top outperformers, while Utilities & Realty were the top underperformers. Broader markets saw sharper cuts as midcap and smallcap indices ended 5.8%- 7.3% lower.

Trade Setup for Monday For the short-term, 23,600 would be the key level to watch for Nifty, above which the pullback move could continue till 2380 and further upside may also persist to the 200-day SMA or 24000. On the flip side, if the market falls below 23350, selling pressure is likely to accelerate to the 23250-23100 range., said Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities

For the Bank Nifty, a pullback rally is possible only after a decisive break above 49500, above which it could bounce back to the 50000-50200 range. On the downside, 48300 and 48000 are key support zones for traders, added Athawale

Global Markets to Q3 Results Today Corporate earnings will be in the spotlight, with major companies, including IT giants, releasing their Q3 results. Macroeconomic data, such as India's inflation rate and industrial production figures, will also play a crucial role in shaping market direction. On the global front, updates on the U.S. economy, particularly labour market data and inflation trends, may impact FII flows. A spike in crude oil prices will add inflationary pressure. Overall, market volatility is expected to remain as investors react to a mix of earnings, macroeconomic data, and global cues, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi has suggested three stocks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Bharti Airtel Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Bharti Airtel at ₹ 1615.9 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 1559 for a target price of ₹ 1729 Bharti Airtel is currently trading at ₹1,615.90 and is poised for a potential breakout from its consolidation range on the daily chart. This anticipated breakout is supported by a sustained increase in trading volumes, further strengthening the bullish outlook for the stock. If BHARTIARTL sustains above the critical resistance level of ₹1,630, it could experience a significant upward movement, with a potential target of ₹1,729

2. LTIMindtree Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying LTIMindtree at ₹6124.40 keeping Stoploss at ₹5910 for a target price at ₹6553

LTIMindtree is currently trading at ₹6,124.40, showcasing a robust uptrend. The stock has reversed strongly from lower levels, forming a bullish candle that signals strong upward momentum. This reversal is supported by increased trading volumes, which confirm the strength of the move. Additionally, LTIM is trading above its 20-day EMA, 50-day EMA, and 200-day EMA, reflecting solid support across short-term and long-term trends. This technical setup underscores the stock's potential for further upward movement.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Wipro Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Wipro at ₹300, keeping Stoploss at ₹280 and for a target price of ₹330.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹330. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.280. Given the current market price of Rs.300, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.330.

4. IRCTC - Dongre recommends buying IRCTC at ₹780 keeping Stoploss at ₹760 for a target price of ₹805

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹805. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.760. Given the current market price of Rs.780, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹805

5. Birlasoft Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Birlasoft at ₹552 keeping Stoploss at ₹530 for a target price of ₹580.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹580. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹530. Given the current market price of ₹552, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹580.