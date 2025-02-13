Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell today Thursday— 13 February

Stock Market Today: The Benchmark Nifty 50 index and the S&P Sensex ended another volatile session on a negative note, down 0.12 % and 0.16%, respectively, at 23,045.25 and 76,171.08, respectively, on Wednesday. The Bank nifty saw some respite ending 0.15% higher at 49,479.45, while metals were among other sectoral gainers. However, other sectors led by Realty Auto mostly ended in the red. Broader markets, too, ended lower as mid and small-caps corrected up to 0.7%

Trade Setup for Thursday As long as the Nifty is trading above 22950, the pullback formation is likely to continue, and it could bounce back to the 23200-23250 range, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities. Conversely, if it falls below 22950, selling pressure is likely to accelerate, and the Nifty could retest the 22800 level.

Advertisement

For Bank Nifty 48,734 will serve as support, while the high at 49,702 will act as an immediate hurdle, as per Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates.

Global Markets and Q3 Results Today Market sentiment remained cautious amid concerns over U.S. tariffs, Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish stance on interest rates, and persistent FII outflows. Investors will closely track Prime Minister Modi’s two-day U.S. visit, where discussions are expected to cover key strategic issues, including trade, defence, economic cooperation, and immigration policies with President Donald Trump. Additionally, the focus will be on the final leg of corporate earnings, with Hindalco and United Breweries among the key companies set to report results tomorrow, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Advertisement

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Schneider Electric at ₹ 685.55 , keeping Stoploss ₹ 662 for a target price at ₹ 734 Schneider Electric is currently trading at ₹685.55, exhibiting strong bullish momentum after decisively breaking above the key resistance level of ₹675. The stock recently completed a breakout from a short-term falling trendline pattern, reinforced by a bullish candlestick formation, signaling a potential reversal from a crucial support zone. A sustained move above the critical resistance level of ₹700 would further validate the bullish trajectory, making it an ideal entry point for long positions.

Advertisement

2. Berger Paints India Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Berger Paints at ₹484.7, keeping Stoploss at ₹468 for a target price of ₹519

Berger is currently trading at ₹484.7, having recently rebounded from a key support zone while forming a higher high and higher low pattern. The stock is on the verge of breaking out from its short-term consolidation range, and a decisive breakout could drive further bullish momentum. A sustained move above the critical resistance level of ₹500 would provide an ideal entry point for long positions, with a potential upside target of ₹519. This breakout scenario is further supported by increasing trading volumes, indicating strong buying interest among investors.

Advertisement

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Indus Towers Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Indus Towers at ₹347, keping Stoploss at ₹335 for a target price of ₹ 365

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 365. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.335. Given the current market price of Rs.347, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 365.

Advertisement

4. Oil India Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Oil India at ₹413, keeping Stoploss at ₹400 for a target price of ₹430

We have seen a major support in this stock around Rs.400 So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the ₹413 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of Rs.430 so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of Rs.400 for the target price of Rs. 430 in the upcoming weeks.

Advertisement

5. Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMART) - Dongre recommends buying DMART at ₹3690, keeping Stoploss at ₹3645 for a target price of ₹3770

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around Rs. 3750. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at Rs.3645.

Given this scenario, there is potential for the stock to rebound towards the Rs. 3770 level in the near future. Traders are advised to consider taking a long position, with a strategic stop loss set at Rs.3645 to manage risk effectively. The target price for this trade is Rs.695, reflecting the anticipated upward movement based on the identified technical

Advertisement