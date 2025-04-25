Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q4 Results; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 25 April 2025

Stock Market Today: Amidst consolidation in the markets, the benchmark Nify-50 Index ended 0.34% lower at 24,246.70. The Bank Nifty also ended 0.3% lower at 55,201.40, while most sectoral indices ended lower with Realty and FMCG leading the decline. The broader markets also ended almost flat to marginally lower

Trade Setup for Friday A small correction may happen if the Benchmark Nifty 50 index sustains below 22,300. On the downside, the Nifty could decline towards 21,900, while resistance is seen at 24,300 and 24,500 , as per Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The key support base for Nifty 50 index is placed at 54,000-53,500 levels as per Bajaj Broking

Global Markets and Q4 Results After a rally of 12% in the last 10 trading sessions, Indian market is expected to consolidate with a positive bias. Global market cues and Q4 corporate earnings would be the key drivers for the market. Key results to watch out on Friday include those from heavyweights like Reliance, Maruti, Hindustan Zinc, Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Inv amongst others, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stocks picks

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying Dr Reddys Laboratories at around ₹ 1200.50 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 1158 for a target price of ₹ 1284 DRREDDY is currently trading at ₹1200.5, demonstrating strong bullish momentum, as reflected by the consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. This price action suggests a robust trend reversal. The emergence of a solid bullish candlestick pattern further supports the likelihood of a sustained uptrend, with a notable increase in trading volumes indicating growing buying interest among market participants.

2. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Adani Energy Solutions at ₹2.961.70 keeping Stoploss at ₹928 for a target of ₹1029

ADANIENSOL is currently trading at 961.7, the stock is exhibiting a strong bullish trend in recent weeks, supported by a steady upward price movement following a breakout from its earlier downtrend. The recent price action indicates a potential Rounding Bottom pattern formation, often considered a bullish continuation setup. This breakout has occurred on strong volume, further validating the positive sentiment. The stock has moved above key exponential moving averages, which are now beginning to align positively, supporting a potential trend reversal from bearish to bullish. If the stock surpasses its immediate resistance of 930, it could potentially reach a short-term target of 1029

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Titagarh Rail Systems at ₹813 keeping Stoploss at ₹790 for a target price of ₹855

In the latest short-term technical analysis, TITAGARH has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹813 and holding above a key support level at ₹790. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹790 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹855, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

3. NMDC Ltd- Dongre recommends buying NMDC at ₹68 keeping Stoploss at ₹65 for a target price of ₹73

NMDC has exhibited a notable bullish reversal pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹68 and maintaining a strong support at ₹65. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹73 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹65 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at ₹1795 keeping Stoploss at ₹1760 for a target price of ₹1845.

SUNPHARMA, the stock is currently trading at ₹1795 and appears to be in an oversold zone. A bullish reversal pattern has emerged on the daily chart, indicating a potential recovery move. The critical support level lies at ₹1760, which also acts as a key stop-loss point for this trade. With bullish cues signaling a possible retracement towards the ₹1845 target, this setup provides a favorable entry opportunity for traders looking to capitalize on a technical rebound.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Shipping Corporation of India Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Shipping Corporation of India at around ₹181 for a target price of ₹192 keeping Stoploss at ₹177

The stock after the consolidation period has indicated a bullish candle on the daily chart with significant volume participation witnessed to improve the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has improved with a steady rise and is currently well placed to indicate strength and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 192 keeping the stop loss of 177 level.

7. Inox Wind Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying INOX WIND at around ₹180 for a target price of ₹190 keeping Stop loss at Rs176

The stock with series of positive bullish candle formation on the daily chart has indicated a clear breakout above the triangular pattern at 170 zone to strengthen the trend and further upward move can be expected in the coming sessions. There is significant rise in the volume participation to support our view and with theRSI well placed and steadily on the rise has much upside potential visible, to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically maintained strong, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 190 level keeping the stop loss of 176 level.

8. Elecon Engineering Company Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Elecon Engineering at ₹540 for a Target price of ₹570 keeping Stop loss at 527

The stock has recently breached above the important 50EMA zone at 462 level to strengthen the bias and has indicated a strong pick up to further improve the bias anticipating for further continuation of the uptrend. With the RSI getting strong, we expect further rise in the stock having much upside potential from current rate. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 570 keeping the stop loss of 527 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.