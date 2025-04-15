Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q4 Results; Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — April 15, 2025

Stock Market Today: In the face of increased volatility during the week ending 11 April 2025, the benchmark Nifty 50 index ended with small losses. Bank Nifty ended 1% lower at 51,002.35, while realty, metal, and IT stocks were the other major losers during the week. The FMCG and Energy index, however, managed to gain. The broader markets also ended marginally lower to flat

Trade Setup for Monday As long as the Nifty-50 index is trading above 22,500, the pullback formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, if 23,000 is breached, it could push the index toward 23,200, said Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities

For Bank Nifty 51,000 and 50,500, would act as key support areas for the bulls, added Athawale.

Global Markets and Q4 Results The upcoming holiday-shortened week will remain sensitive to further developments on the U.S.-China tariff front. On the domestic side, the spotlight will also be on corporate earnings, with heavyweights such as Wipro and Infosys from the IT sector, along with private banking majors HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, scheduled to announce their quarterly results, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stocks picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying Rainbow Children's Medicare at ₹ 1530.85 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 1455 for a target price of ₹ 1685 RAINBOW is currently trading at ₹1530.85. After witnessing a decline from recent swing highs, the stock has shown signs of a potential reversal by taking strong support at lower levels. This recovery is further strengthened by forming a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart—an encouraging sign indicating a gradual shift from a bearish to a bullish trend. A sustained move above the crucial level of ₹1550 would confirm the pattern and could lead to a fresh upward leg towards the potential target of ₹1685

2. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Power Grid Corporation of India at ₹304.10, keeping Stoploss at ₹289 for a target price of ₹335

POWERGRID is currently trading near ₹304.10 and has recently broken out of a descending trendline on the daily chart, supported by strong volumes. This breakout signals a potential shift in momentum, with the price now consolidating just below the breakout zone. Such consolidation typically indicates accumulation, suggesting that market participants are positioning themselves for a potential upward move. A decisive daily close above ₹305 would confirm the breakout and open the door for a rally towards the next resistance levels at ₹340 and ₹350 in the near term.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 3. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd- recommends buying Mahindra & Mahindra at ₹2580 for a target price of ₹2700 keping Stop loss at ₹2530

The stock has recovered strongly from the low made near 2425 zone and currently with improving bias has indicated strength with significant volume participation visible. The RSI has indicated a positive trend reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy and has immense upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 2700 keeping the stop loss of 2530 level.

4. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd- recommends buying CG Power at around ₹572 for a target price of ₹605, keeping Stop loss at ₹562

The stock has picked up well after making a double bottom formation on the daily chart taking support near 517 level and indicating a significant pullback to improve the bias. The RSI has recovered from the oversold zone to indicate a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and currently is well placed with immense upside potential visible from current rate. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 605 level keeping the stop loss of 562 level.

5. Chalet Hotels Ltd - recommends buying CHALET HOTELS at around ₹819.80 for a target price of ₹860 keeping Stop loss: 800

The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart with recently taking support near the 753 zone and witnessing a decent pullback to move past the important 50EMA level at 805 to improve the bias. The RSI is well positioned and with improving bias has indicated strength and can carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming sessions. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 860 keeping the stop loss of 800 level.