Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q4 Results; nine stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 17 April 2025

Stock Market Today: The Benchmark Nifty-50 index ended continuing to recover added 0.47% to previous day gains ending at 23,437.20 on Wednesday. Bank Nifty also ended 1.47% higher at 53,117.75, while most other sectors led by Oil & gas and FMCG gained with the exception of auto and pharma that remained subdued. Broader indices also ended 0.63%-1.01% higher.

Trade Setup for Thursday The benchmark Nifty 50 could maintain its positive momentum until 23,500. Further upside may also continue, lifting markets to 23,575. If it falls below 23,275, the sentiment could change. and market could retest the 23,200-23,150 range., said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Bank Nifty may maintain a positive bias and head towards 53,700-53,900 levels, as per Bajaj Broking

Global Markets and Q4 Results Globally, markets are undergoing fresh consolidation as tariff tensions intensify, with the US increasing tariffs to 245% on Chinese goods. Amidst global weakness, the Indian market exhibited a mild positive sentiment in anticipation that the trade fight between the US & China will not harm but benefit India, and March's CPI inflation which is at a 5-year low is indicative of further rate cuts in the near future. Domestically, the Q4FY25 earnings season has started on a weak note. Overall expectations remain subdued, suggesting potential profit booking at higher levels, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given two stocks picks. Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet has recommended selling one stock today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1.Axis Bank Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Axis Bank at ₹1161 keeping Stop Loss at ₹1115 for a target price of ₹1232

AXISBANK is currently positioned at 1161 levels, has shown robust upward momentum. The stock’s recent breakout was supported by significant trading volume, indicating strong investor interest. The chart reveals a steady climb, with the 20-day EMA trending upward and converging towards the 50-day and 100-day EMAs. This alignment of moving averages suggests a continuation of the bullish trend if supported by further buying pressure., affirming its inherent strength.

2. Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Aadhar Housing Finance at ₹485.8 keeping Stoploss at ₹470 for a target price of ₹520

AADHARHFC showcases a strong bullish momentum, evident from a notable uptrend from the support levels around 445, in close proximity to its 20 Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). substantial upward movement and a significant closing around ₹485.8. The stock has been experiencing robust buying interest, leading to consecutive gains that could potentially lead to further upward movement after the recent surge, offering an optimistic outlook for investors

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Titagarh Rail Systems at ₹790 keeping Stop Loss at ₹770 for a target price of ₹825

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable and continuous bullish pattern has emerged. This technical pattern indicates the potential for an extended retracement in the stock’s price, with the possibility of reaching the target level of Rs. 825. The stock is currently holding a critical major support level at Rs. 1060, which serves as a key marker for risk management.

4. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd- Dongre recommends buying ABCAPITAL at ₹196 keeping Stoploss at ₹205 for a target price of ₹188

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs.205. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.188 Given the current market price of Rs.196, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.205

5. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCILTD) at ₹175 keeping Stoploss at ₹168 for a target price of ₹185.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, currently stock is into oversold zone. Looking towards the daily chart a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹185. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.168. Given the current market price of Rs. 175, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.185.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Bank of Maharashtra-Koothupalakkal recommends buying BANK OF MAHARASHTRA at ₹47.50 for a target price of ₹52 keeping Stop loss : 46.50

The stock has indicated a positive candle formation with significant volume participation visible on the daily chart with bias getting better and further rise is anticipated in the coming sessions. The RSI is well positioned indicating a positive trend reversal and has immense upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 52 keeping the stop loss of 46.50 level.

7. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders at ₹2731 for a target price of ₹2870 keeping Stoploss at ₹2680

The stock has witnessed a strong recovery in the last one week strengthening the trend and once again with bullish candle formations on the daily chart there has been huge volume participation in the last hours of the session to anticipate for further rise. The RSI has recovered significantly indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and has much upside potential visible from current rate. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 2870 level keeping the stop loss of 2680 level.

8. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying ADANI PORTS at around ₹1232 for a target price of ₹1300 keeping Stoploss at ₹1205

The stock has picked up well moving above the 50EMA level at 1155 zone and currently has indicated a breakout above the resistance zone of 1210 level to improve the bias and anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated strength and with improving bias has much upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 1300 keeping the stop loss of 1205 level.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 9. Yatra Online: Sell at ₹ 84, target ₹ 80, stop loss ₹ 85.80.