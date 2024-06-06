Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to RBI MPC, five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — June 6
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — Zydus Wellness, Vijaya Diagnostic, Axis Bank, LT, and Bandhan Bank
Stock market today: The Indian stock market rebounded significantly, erasing the previous day's losses and closing higher. The Nifty 50 index surged by 735 points to close at 22,620, while the BSE Sensex skyrocketed by 1303 points to finish at 74,382. The bank Nifty index also saw a substantial increase, ending 2126 points higher at 49.054. In the broader market, the mid-cap index outperformed the frontline Indian indices, with the advance-decline ratio rising sharply to 3.49:1.
