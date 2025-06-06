Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to RBI MPC meeting; eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 6 June 2025

Stock market today: Ahead of the weekly expiry, the Indian stock market ended higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended 130 points higher at 24,750, the BSE Sensex finished 443 points upside at 81,442, while the Bank Nifty index added 84 points and closed at 55,760. Eternal, Trent and Dr Reddy were major gainers on the Nifty, while major losers were IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer, and Axis Bank. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were higher by 6% compared to Wednesday's session.

The Mid-cap and the Small-cap indices continued to outperform the benchmark. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 Index rose by 0.53%, while the Nifty Small-cap 100 Index surged by 0.96%. Nifty small-cap index continued its upward journey for the fourth day to close at a four-month high. Market breadth remained positive for the fourth consecutive day, with advancing stocks outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.33.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect markets to consolidate with a positive bias, tracking global markets, macro-economic indicators and progress in US-India trade negotiations."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, said, "Technically, the Nifty has regained its level above the 20-day EMA, indicating a potential strengthening of the underlying trend. The index appears to have established a strong base near 24,500. On the upside, 24,900 could offer short-term resistance for the Nifty, as investors also looked ahead to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on June 6, with the central bank widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third consecutive time."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said, "The Bank Nifty index is trading above all major moving averages, and the ascending triangle visible on the daily chart suggests the potential for an upward push. A close above 56,162 could open room for a fresh leg of gains."

India VIX today On the volatility expected on Dalal Street, Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities said, "India VIX eased further ahead of Friday's RBI monetary policy, slipping 4.21% to 15.08, amounting to nearly a 12% decline over the past three sessions. This cooling off in volatility signals lower market anxiety, and possibly, the early signs of a shift in sentiment toward risk-on."

Global markets today The US stock market veered to a sharply lower close, and crude prices advanced on Thursday as a high-profile dispute between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk overshadowed trade talks between Washington and Beijing and a spate of downbeat economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.00 points, or 0.25%, to 42,319.74, the S&P 500 lost 31.48 points, or 0.53%, to 5,939.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 162.04 points, or 0.83%, to 19,298.45.

Tesla's share price crashed over 14% after Donald Trump threatened to terminate Elon Musk's government subsidies after Musk criticized Trump's tax and spending bill. Tesla helped pull the Nasdaq down the most, while the S&P 500 and the Dow suffered shallower losses.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 2.47 points, or 0.28%, to 886.46.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.16%, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 4.07 points or 0.19%.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks: MOIL, Fortis Healthcare, Oberoi Realty, SBI, Aditya Birla Capital, NIIT, Shriram Properties, and Paras Defence.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] MOIL: Buy at ₹387.95, Target ₹420, Stop Loss ₹370; and

2] Fortis Healthcare: Buy at ₹754.75, Target ₹820, Stop Loss ₹720.

Ganesh Dongre's shares to buy today 3] Oberoi Realty: Buy at ₹1800, Target ₹1950, Stop Loss ₹1750;

4] SBI: Buy at ₹807, Target ₹840, Stop Loss ₹790; and

5] Aditya Birla Capital: Buy at ₹225, Target ₹235, Stop Loss ₹218.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal's buy or sell stocks 6] NIIT: Buy at ₹136.15, Target ₹143, Stop Loss ₹133;

7] Shriram Properties: Buy at ₹97.95, Target ₹103, Stop Loss ₹95.50; and

8] Paras Defence: Buy at ₹1724, Target ₹1820, Stop Loss ₹1690.